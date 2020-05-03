COVID-19 update: Iowa reports nine more deaths, 528 more cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Sunday was notified of 528 additional positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 9,169 positive cases in the state, along with nine more deaths.

Deaths were not reported in Scott or Muscatine counties.

There have been an additional 2,932 negative tests for a total of 44,017 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. 77 percent of new positive cases today are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place.

According to IDPH, 378 people are hospitalized, and 3,325 Iowans have recovered. As of Sunday, 1 in 59 Iowans have been tested.

