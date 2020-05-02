COVID-19 update: One in 63 Iowans has been tested; Rock Island County has two more deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While no deaths were reported Saturday in Scott County, Rock Island Country reported two more, and numbers surged in both states.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Saturday was notified of 757 additional positive cases for a total of 8,641 positive cases.

According to IDPH, an additional five deaths - none in Scott or Muscatine counties - were reported, with 353 are currently hospitalized, and 3,156 Iowans have recovered. As of Saturday, one in 63 Iowans has been tested.

There have been an additional 3,377 negative tests for a total of 41,085 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs; 87 percent of new positive cases Saturday were in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place, with 493 of the new 757 positive cases are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury counties.

The state of Iowa will report large case counts this weekend as the State Hygienic Lab completes reporting from a high volume of tests processed earlier this week.