COVID-19 update: One in 63 Iowans has been tested; Rock Island County has two more deaths

While no deaths were reported Saturday in Scott County, Rock Island Country reported two more, and numbers surged in both states.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Saturday was notified of 757 additional positive cases for a total of 8,641 positive cases.
According to IDPH, an additional five deaths - none in Scott or Muscatine counties - were reported, with 353 are currently hospitalized, and 3,156 Iowans have recovered. As of Saturday, one in 63 Iowans has been tested.
There have been an additional 3,377 negative tests for a total of 41,085 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs; 87 percent of new positive cases Saturday were in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place, with 493 of the new 757 positive cases are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury counties.
The state of Iowa will report large case counts this weekend as the State Hygienic Lab completes reporting from a high volume of tests processed earlier this week.
The state of Iowa dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov is updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state provides demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.
Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported two more deaths, including a man in 90s and a man in his 60s, both of whom had been treated at a Quad-City hospital. The county now has had 12 total deaths.
“We extend our deepest condolences to these men’s family and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department. “We urge everyone to stay home as much as possible and practice good hand hygiene to give our more vulnerable residents the best chance not to get sick.”
In addition, the health department reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 461. Currently, 24 patients are hospitalized.
The new cases are:
• A woman in her 60s being treated in a local hospital
• A woman in her 50s isolating at home
• A woman in her 50s isolating at home
• A woman in her 40s isolating at home
• A woman in her 40s isolating at home
• A woman in her 30s isolating at home
• A woman in her 20s isolating at home
• A girl in her teens isolating at home
• A girl younger than 10 isolating at home
• A man in his 80s isolating at home
• A man in his 70s isolating at home
• A man in his 70s isolating at home
• A man in his 50s isolating at home
Henry and Stark counties
The Henry and Stark County Health Department on Saturday reported a total of 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and one confirmed case in Stark County.
The health department notes with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19.
In Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 2,450 new cases in the state, including 105 additional deaths.
