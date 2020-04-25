COVID-19 update: One new death in Scott County, 17 new cases in RICO

One more person has died from COVID-19 in Scott County, bringing the total deaths to five.
On Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified of 648 additional positive cases for a total of 5,092 positive cases.
According to IDPH, an additional five deaths were reported, 293 are hospitalized, and 1,723 Iowans have recovered. The person who died in Scott County was an elderly adult older than 81.
As of Saturday, 1 in 91 Iowans have been tested.
There have been an additional 1,730 negative tests for a total of 29,258 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues, the Iowa governor’s office says.
In Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 353. Currently, 20 patients are hospitalized.
The new cases are a:
• Woman in her 60 isolating at home
• Woman in her 50s isolating at home
• Woman in her teens isolating at home
• Girl younger than 15 isolating at home
• Man in his 90s isolating at home
• Man in his 70s isolating at home
• Man in his 70s isolating at home
• Man in his 50s isolating at home
• Man in his 50s isolating at home
• Man in his 40s isolating at home
• Man in his 30s isolating at home
• Man in his 30s isolating at home
• Man in his 30s isolating at home
• Man in his 20s isolating at home
• Man in his 20s isolating at home
• Man in his 20s isolating at home
• Man in his teens isolating at home
Throughout Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Saturday announced 2,119 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 80 additional deaths.
As of Saturday, IDPH reported 41,777 cases, including 1,874 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranged from younger than one year old to older than 100.
Hospitals proceed with caution
Meanwhile, Doug Cropper, president and CEO, Genesis Health System, said hospitals will “proceed cautiously” to re-open medical facilities, with surgical procedures possibly resuming next week.
“The COVID-19 virus created numerous disruptions, including a disruption of surgical services throughout healthcare,” he said Friday. “Genesis and nearly all other hospitals across the country suspended outpatient elective surgeries last month to focus on caring for COVID-19 patients.”
Temporary suspension of outpatient elective surgeries also allowed Genesis to conserve personal protection equipment (PPE) and plan for a surge of patients, he said.
On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the approval of outpatient elective surgeries again in the state with restrictions and guidelines.
“At Genesis, we want to be certain we have a thoughtful plan in place to provide the safest care and best outcomes possible for patients,” he said.
Even with the “green light’’ from the states for Monday in Iowa and Friday, May 1 in Illinois, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport; Genesis Medical Center, Silvis; Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt; and, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo "will not immediately ramp up to surgical levels before this pandemic began," Cropper said.
“From the start, COVID-19 has been a complex process with a number of steps and hurdles,” Cropper said. “Getting closer to returning to regular services will be the next very positive step.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.