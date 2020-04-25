COVID-19 update: One new death in Scott County, 17 new cases in RICO

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One more person has died from COVID-19 in Scott County, bringing the total deaths to five.

On Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified of 648 additional positive cases for a total of 5,092 positive cases.

According to IDPH, an additional five deaths were reported, 293 are hospitalized, and 1,723 Iowans have recovered. The person who died in Scott County was an elderly adult older than 81.

As of Saturday, 1 in 91 Iowans have been tested.

There have been an additional 1,730 negative tests for a total of 29,258 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues, the Iowa governor’s office says.

In Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 353. Currently, 20 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are a:

• Woman in her 60 isolating at home