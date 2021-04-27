COVID-19 vaccination clinic at East Moline's Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist draws walk-ins, raises hopes

"On top of mistrust, there are plenty of people of every color who don't have access to maybe health care, or maybe transportation. It is vital to provide opportunities for people to get the vaccine."

Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill agreed with Harris.

"Pop-up clinics like this one are a lot of work, but we felt strongly that this was a great group to partner with and would offer us a chance to reach out to people who have any number of reasons why they haven't been vaccinated," Hill said. "And this gave us a chance to come to East Moline."

Early results showed Hill and Harris hit the target with the clinic. Of the first 10 people who sat outside for the 12:30 p.m. start, one was a transient living with friends just a few blocks away, a salesman from Davenport who knew he would be in the neighborhood, a woman from Silvis who said she tried to register online with a retail provider and a mother of three who had a few spare moments before picking up the kids from school.

"I think the walk-in option is a great thing," said Brian Girskis, the salesman from Davenport. "Honestly, the hassle of registration kind of put me off. I heard about this clinic, knew I would be in the neighborhood today and decided to do it and get it done."