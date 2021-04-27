COVID-19 vaccination clinic at East Moline's Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist draws walk-ins, raises hopes

Zaiya Earl looked a little nervous Tuesday after she took a seat inside Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church's basement and exposed her shoulder.
Twenty-two other people sat in the church's basement, talking together or gazing at the screens of cellphones, waiting until they were free to go after receiving a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The pop-up clinic was a joint effort to reach Black residents of the Quad-Cities, underserved populations who might not have access to health care and anyone encouraged by the easy, walk-in availability of the vaccine.
"It's going to be just fine," Rock Island County Health Department registered nurse Qiana Wells said as she swabbed Earl's shoulder. "This will be over before you know it."
While the world inside and out of the church basement moved on, Wells leaned closer to Earl's ear and said something only the two of them could hear. The registered nurse administered the shot and asked, "Wasn't that easy?"
Wells and Earl exchanged smiles covered by masks.
"We know the historical difficulty Black Americans have had with health care and the mistrust of vaccines. There's a history there of being experimented on," said Rev. P. Wonder Harris, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. "I spent time listening to public health. Listening and learning how important it is for everyone to get vaccinated if they can.
"On top of mistrust, there are plenty of people of every color who don't have access to maybe health care, or maybe transportation. It is vital to provide opportunities for people to get the vaccine."
Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill agreed with Harris.
"Pop-up clinics like this one are a lot of work, but we felt strongly that this was a great group to partner with and would offer us a chance to reach out to people who have any number of reasons why they haven't been vaccinated," Hill said. "And this gave us a chance to come to East Moline."
Early results showed Hill and Harris hit the target with the clinic. Of the first 10 people who sat outside for the 12:30 p.m. start, one was a transient living with friends just a few blocks away, a salesman from Davenport who knew he would be in the neighborhood, a woman from Silvis who said she tried to register online with a retail provider and a mother of three who had a few spare moments before picking up the kids from school.
"I think the walk-in option is a great thing," said Brian Girskis, the salesman from Davenport. "Honestly, the hassle of registration kind of put me off. I heard about this clinic, knew I would be in the neighborhood today and decided to do it and get it done."
Local COVID-19 deaths, other numbers
Rock Island and Scott counties each reported a COVID-19-related death Tuesday. The total number of deaths linked to the virus is now 312 in Rock Island County and 238 in Scott County.
Rock Island County officials reported 29 new cases Tuesday, giving the county 14,253 since the start of the pandemic. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 31 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 20,799.
Free rides to Genesis clinics
The city of Davenport Transit Division now offers free rides to the Genesis COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the former Dick’s Sporting Goods Store, 5250 Elmore Ave. According to the Genesis Health website, the clinic will accept walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29, but appointments also are being taken.