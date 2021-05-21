COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan to close

Just over six months ago the Rock Island Health Department and the Illinois National Guard teamed to open the Quad-Cities' first COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic.
It was in the Camden Centre, a place where Milan ends and the fields of rural Rock Island County start to roll. And it was a change from Rock Island County's original drive-through model.
The roads around the clinic's original host, the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction, were packed every morning the drive-through clinic was open. Hundreds of online reservation slots were filled in a matter of minutes.
People over the age of 65 and with underlying conditions were desperate to start the vaccination process. After all, it was mid-December and for more than a month COVID-19's narrative was news of increasing infections and rising death tolls.
The health care workers at Camden Centre sometimes vaccinated as many as 800. Or 1,000. After the priority groups largely were vaccinated, the staff took people from Scott County. And other counties. Eventually, anyone could walk-in, find a spot, and take that shot.
Rock Island Health Department COO Janet Hill once said the Camden Centre represented the best of public health — federal agencies supplying vaccines delivered by state agencies and administered by local health care workers, volunteers and contract employees.
Next week is the last week of the National Guard-assisted COVID-19 vaccination clinic. In a news release Hill said the Rock Island Health Department will outline its new vaccination plans next week.
More on local vaccination sites
The Scott County Health Department unveiled plans earlier this week for walk-in vaccination hours at the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All individuals age 18 years and older are eligible, no driver’s license or state identification required, and you are not required to be a resident of Scott County or Iowa.
“We hope that by making COVID-19 vaccine routinely available and easy to access, that we will see individuals in our community take that step to become vaccinated and enter their summer breathing a little easier,” said Amy Thoreson, Director, Scott County Health Department. "Individuals already make their way to the Scott County Administrative Center for other business, and getting a vaccine might be easy to fit in while they are there. Anyone 18 and older can stop in and mark getting vaccinated off of their list.”
Those interested in the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are encouraged to find a local vaccine by visiting one of the following sites:
- Search by vaccine type: www.vaccines.gov
- Find a list of local providers: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/health/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-clinic
The Rock Island Health Department will host a vaccination clinic at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported just 58 new COVID-19 cases in the entire state of Iowa — and adjusted Scott County's pandemic-long case count down from 21,568 to 21,566.
The number of deaths in Scott County tied to COVID-19 remained 243.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Friday, increasing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,859.
The number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus remained 322.
According to Rock Island health officials, 21 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. Genesis reported a significant drop in COVID-19 patients to 22. The seven-day positivity rate of 3.58% was the fourth straight day that statistic dropped.
COVID-19 news from Henry and Stark counties
The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported the COVID-related deaths of four Henry County residents — a woman in her 70s; a man in his 80s; a woman in her 80s; and a woman in her 60s.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of these latest losses of four of our Henry County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” Henry County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said.