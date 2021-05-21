COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan to close

Next week is the last week of the National Guard-assisted COVID-19 vaccination clinic. In a news release Hill said the Rock Island Health Department will outline its new vaccination plans next week.

More on local vaccination sites

The Scott County Health Department unveiled plans earlier this week for walk-in vaccination hours at the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 W. 4th St.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All individuals age 18 years and older are eligible, no driver’s license or state identification required, and you are not required to be a resident of Scott County or Iowa.

“We hope that by making COVID-19 vaccine routinely available and easy to access, that we will see individuals in our community take that step to become vaccinated and enter their summer breathing a little easier,” said Amy Thoreson, Director, Scott County Health Department. "Individuals already make their way to the Scott County Administrative Center for other business, and getting a vaccine might be easy to fit in while they are there. Anyone 18 and older can stop in and mark getting vaccinated off of their list.”