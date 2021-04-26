COVID-19 vaccination opportunities expand in Rock Island County

The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded over the weekend dropped on both sides of the Quad-Cities, as the health departments from Rock Island and Scott counties reported 156 cases since last Friday.
Scott County reported 83 cases, an average of just over 20 new cases a day. Rock Island County reported 73 new cases since last Friday, an average of roughly 18 new cases a day.
One COVID-19-related death was reported in Scott County. The total number of deaths linked to the virus in the county is 237. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County is 311.
Scott County has had 20,768 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began. Rock Island County has had 14,224.
Pop-up vaccination clinic in Rock Island Co.
The Rock Island County Health Department will have a pop-up vaccine clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 6th Ave., East Moline.
No appointments are required and everyone is welcome.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered for either the first or second dose.
This clinic is being held in collaboration with The Rev. P. Wonder Harris and his team at Mt. Zion, the medical staff from Community Health Care, and leadership and staff from the Rock Island County Health Department.
The Rock Island Health Department also will have walk-in hours at the Camden Centre mass vaccination in Milan from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Those seeking vaccination during that time do not need to preregister. The Moderna vaccine will be given. Appointments for other times are available from links on richd.org and the RICHD Facebook page.
One-dose vaccines resume in Rock Island Co.
The Rock Island and Scott County health departments announced Monday they will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended lifting the pause for the one-dose vaccine
The panel said the vaccine is safe for adults ages 18 or older with a new warning about the increased risk of very rare but severe blood clots. Rock Island County Health Department officials said they agreed the pause urged by federal health officials was appropriate after the vaccine monitoring system identified 13 cases of severe blood clots in almost eight million doses administered.
In news releases, health department officials said the J&J vaccine "offers excellent protection for those for whom coming back for a second-dose is a barrier."
“Given all that we know and the data provided to the ACIP, I can confidently say that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a good vaccine — very effective at preventing serious illness and much safer than not being vaccinated, even with the newly described reaction. If I wasn’t vaccinated and it was the only vaccine available to me, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second and would roll my sleeve up,” said Dr. Louis Katz, medical director.