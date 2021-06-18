COVID-19 vaccination supply abundant in Quad-Cities, just 7 new cases reported

The health departments of Scott and Rock Island counties have ended mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics, moving on to walk-in vaccinations at the respective health department sites and "pop-up" vaccine clinics held during events or by partnering with local churches, social service agencies, or area employers.
The more random nature of vaccine administration means some vaccine may have to be discarded. Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill and Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson addressed the possibility of discarding unused vaccines earlier this week.
"We make every attempt to use all vaccine doses. This was easier when demand was higher. Our mission is to vaccinate everyone who is seeking a dose," Hill said. "We report unused doses to the state, which keeps a record for the whole state, but not at the county level, so we don’t have a running total locally. We will not miss an opportunity to vaccinate someone, even if it means opening a new vial."
Hill shed some light on the recent demand for vaccine.
"We have not requested a vaccine shipment from the state for three weeks. We expect to order Pfizer later this week. The state has a reallocation system in which county health departments can offer vaccine to each other," Hill said. "We have posted 3,000 doses of Moderna as available, but so far no health department has claimed it.
"We are slowly working through this stash at our walk-in and pop-up clinics and we still have a good amount of vaccine in the freezer with expiration dates many months away."
Thoreson outlined how the Scott County Health Department coordinates with the Iowa health officials.
"There is not a lot of unused vaccine at this time. We have been in continuous conversations with partners that receive vaccine from us to ensure that we are requesting the appropriate amount of vaccine from the Iowa Department of Public Health," Thoreson said. "We, along with our partners, have worked very hard to find a balance between supply on hand and demand for vaccine. We have recently been hosting pop-up vaccination events and have ensured we have enough vaccine on hand to make these possible."
Like Hill, Thoreson said the public health emphasis is placed on vaccinating everyone who wants the jab — regardless if it means some vaccine may go unused.
"In following Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC guidance to not miss an opportunity to vaccinate an individual and given the ample supply of vaccine, we have seen a small number of doses of vaccine that were disposed of if an entire vial of vaccine could not be used up in the recommended time frame," Thoreson said. "We track these within the states immunization registry, which requires that we account for every dose of vaccine that we are allocated. Since beginning our walk-in Johnson & Johnson clinics, we have had 44 doses that were disposed of."
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
Just seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday across the Quad-Cities, and no deaths were reported.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19, putting the total number of cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic at 14,996.
Rock Island County's death toll remained 333.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported just five new cases Friday in Scott County, increasing the pandemic-long total to 21,745.
The county's death toll remained 247.
Pop-up vaccination clinics
In the effort to reach niche and underserved communities throughout the Q-C, the health departments from Rock Island County and Scott County will hold a number of "pop-up clinics" in the coming days.
In Rock Island County:
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline. Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to everyone 18 and older.
In Scott County:
- from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Quad-Cities Juneteenth Festival at the Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport. The clinic is open to anyone from anywhere who is 18 and older. Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.
- The Scott County Health Department and United African Organization Region 2 will team up to offer the two required doses of Pfizer vaccine. The first dose will be administered June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the QCAIR location on 1800 7th Ave. in Moline. The second dose will be administered July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the same location.
Walk-in vaccination clinics
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Scott County Health Department also offers weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.