COVID-19 vaccination supply abundant in Quad-Cities, just 7 new cases reported

"We are slowly working through this stash at our walk-in and pop-up clinics and we still have a good amount of vaccine in the freezer with expiration dates many months away."

Thoreson outlined how the Scott County Health Department coordinates with the Iowa health officials.

"There is not a lot of unused vaccine at this time. We have been in continuous conversations with partners that receive vaccine from us to ensure that we are requesting the appropriate amount of vaccine from the Iowa Department of Public Health," Thoreson said. "We, along with our partners, have worked very hard to find a balance between supply on hand and demand for vaccine. We have recently been hosting pop-up vaccination events and have ensured we have enough vaccine on hand to make these possible."

Like Hill, Thoreson said the public health emphasis is placed on vaccinating everyone who wants the jab — regardless if it means some vaccine may go unused.