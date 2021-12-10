COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters are free, even if you're billed; case count soars in Rock Island County

Lori Magee got a surprise in the mail earlier this week.
"I opened up a bill from Genesis and there was a $46 charge for my COVID-19 booster shot," said Magee, 57. "To be honest, it was the second time Genesis sent me this bill. But the first time I got it, I didn't even pay attention to it. I figured it was a misprint or something for my insurance.
"And I thought COVID-19 vaccines are free."
COVID-19 vaccines have been free since they became available in December 2020. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services backed up the free vaccines and boosters with directives to private care providers and insurers.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services supported the no-cost COVID-19 vaccines and boosters by telling health care providers patients are exempt from any costs. The HHS advised people to send vaccination bills to their insurance providers, while uninsured people should direct the vaccine provider to bill the federal government.
But billing for vaccines and boosters has happened. A quick scan through recent stories shows medical providers have billed people as much as $500 for a booster shot. Most of the bills, however, are under $100 and are explained as "administrative costs" for the shots.
"I never even thought about a charge for the vaccine," said Magee, who works in home health care as a physical therapist. "Walgreens came into to my work for the first and second shots. It was no problem and no one was billed."
Magee went to the vaccination clinic on the campus of Genesis West.
"For the booster, because of my job, I wanted to get it as soon as possible. Genesis opened that vaccination clinic in early October and I got the booster on Oct. 9," Magee said. "Looking back on it, I went to Genesis because I didn't want to wait. That's how all this started."
Local healthcare providers Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity offered Magee and anyone else billed for COVID-19 expenses some good news Friday.
A spokesperson for Genesis Health System said patients are not charged for vaccines or booster shots. And another Genesis official added some context for why some people may see billing related to vaccines or boosters.
"We do submit claims to insurance for the administration of the vaccine," Beau Dexter, the director of clinical operations for Genesis Health System, explained. "Insurance is required to pay with no out-of-pocket expense to the patient."
UnityPoint Health-Trinity marketing director Jamie Mullin offered more information about why people may see what looks like a charge for COVID-19 vaccinations.
"Like many other healthcare providers, UnityPoint Health does bill insurance to cover the cost to deliver the vaccine. For those without insurance, there is no cost for the labor to manage and give the vaccine," Mullen said in an email. "Patients may see this charge on their Explanation of Benefits sent by their insurer, or in their MyUnityPoint account in real time but these are not bills from us asking them to pay.
"We want to be sure anyone who wants a vaccine in our community can get one — without the fear or burden of a bill. If someone has received a bill for a COVID vaccine, please reach out to their provider so we can investigate."
At the time of her booster shot, Magee was insured through Meritain, a company in the Aetna insurance group.
"I guess my next step is to contact the insurance company," Magee said. "It might not be a lot of money, but I don't want to pay for a shot that's supposed to be free."
Another death, cases soaring in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department reported one COVID-19 death in Friday's update: a man in his 60s who was hospitalized.
The total number of deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic is 394.
New COVID-19 cases continued to increase throughout the week, as Rock Island County health officials reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 since its update on Wednesday. The total number of cases confirmed in the county since the pandemic's start is 21,427.
Health officials said 55 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County with the virus.
The case count had Rock Island County health officials again sounding the alarm Friday.
"We’ve added almost 1,000 cases since Dec. 1, and 709 just this week,” Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public health officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said in Friday's news release. “What we’re seeing in this post-Thanksgiving spike could foretell what (could) happen after the holidays later this month.
"The good news is more than 2,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in Rock Island County since Dec. 1. Vaccine supply is plentiful for all doses, including boosters. Please get whatever dose you need to protect yourself and your friends and family for the holidays and the winter season."