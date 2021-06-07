COVID-19 vaccinations in Scott Community top 75K

Low new-case numbers corresponded with the low seven-day positivity rate.

The health department also reports seven new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday. The total is now 14,973. Currently, three patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus.

Rock Island County health officials reported just seven new COVID-19 cases from last Friday to Monday, and the Iowa Department of Public Health said there were just 13 new cases in Scott County in the same time frame.

A total of 14,973 cases have been confirmed in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic, while 21,701 cases have been confirmed in Scott County.

Walk-in vaccinations

The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The schedule:

• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 1

• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 4