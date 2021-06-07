COVID-19 vaccinations in Scott Community top 75K

Scott County reached a welcome COVID-19 milestone Monday.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 75,972 Scott County residents are fully vaccinated. That's 45.9% of the estimated 165,224 people living in the county.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 49,647 fully vaccinated Rock Island County residents. That's 34% of the county's total population of 143,477.
A total of 125,619 people throughout the Quad-Cities are fully vaccinated - 40.7% of the combined populations of Rock Island and Scott counties.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported another two COVID-19 deaths Monday: a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 70s, both of whom were hospitalized.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus is now 332.
While the Rock Island County Health Department reported three residents hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19, Genesis Health System reported 18 hospitalized Monday.
The seven-day test positivity rate at Genesis was 1.09%, while Iowa health officials said the seven-day rate was right around 1% Monday. In Rock Island County the latest test positivity rate was 2.2%.
Low new-case numbers corresponded with the low seven-day positivity rate.
The health department also reports seven new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday. The total is now 14,973. Currently, three patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus.
Rock Island County health officials reported just seven new COVID-19 cases from last Friday to Monday, and the Iowa Department of Public Health said there were just 13 new cases in Scott County in the same time frame.
A total of 14,973 cases have been confirmed in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic, while 21,701 cases have been confirmed in Scott County.
Walk-in vaccinations
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 1
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 4
Upcoming pop-up events include:
• June 5: Noon-5 p.m. at Pride at Bass Street Landing, 1701 River Drive, Moline
The Scott County Health Department also offers weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.