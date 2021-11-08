COVID-19 vaccinations through the eyes of a child from East Moline

Denzell Wisdom took a seat in the Rock Island County Health Department's basement COVID-19 vaccination clinic just after 11:45 a.m. Monday.
The 11-year-old East Moline resident wore a Chicago Bulls cap and a disposable face mask. Wisdom later said he wasn't nervous and looked forward to his first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
"It really didn't hurt at all," Wisdom said. "It didn't hurt as much as the flu shot, that's for sure."
Wisdom was one of 50 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 who had COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Monday's clinic at the Rock Island Health Department. Public Information Officer Janet Hill said the health department administered 50 vaccines last Friday.
"We received a shipment of 300 vaccinations, so we will do the clinics and we have more vaccines on order," Hill explained. "Right now, the situation is a lot like it was when the first vaccines came out — there's high demand and the supply is not yet fully available."
Wisdom said he and his father had COVID-19 in September.
"After going through that, I really wanted to be vaccinated so I don't get sick again and so I can be around my friends and not have so many worries," Wisdom added. "I feel like it's the right thing to do for the community."
Wisdom's mother, Amy Hines, said getting her youngest son vaccinated did come with some "caution."
"Of course you worry about things," Hines said. "My sister is a doctor in Peoria, and she helped explain things to me. I think it's important for people to be informed.
"We felt like this is something we want to do for our family. When Denzell and my husband got sick, my husband had the worst of it. He really had a hard time for a few days. And we do think it's an important part of helping our community."
COVID-19 death, cases in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths from the virus in the county since the start of the pandemic is 376.
Rock Island County public health officials reported 122 cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Friday, Nov. 5. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 19,174.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and employee vaccinations
Genesis Health System reported 33 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, including 24 in Davenport and seven in Silvis. Among those hospitalized, six patients are in the Davenport's ICU while the Silvis ICU has three patients.
Genesis Health System's COVID-19 census of 33 patients on Monday was the highest number of COVID-19 patients at Genesis hospitals since Sept 29, when there were 37 patients.
The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate at Genesis is 13.71%.
Genesis Health System provided an update Monday of "breakthrough" hospitalizations — fully vaccinated persons who have been admitted to its hospitals.
According to Genesis officials, 19% — 26 of the 134 people admitted for COVID-19 in the month of October — were fully vaccinated.
All told, there have been 1,251 Genesis Health System hospital admissions for COVID-19 since December 2020 and 178 patients were fully vaccinated.
Genesis Health System also announced Monday it has extended deadline for employee vaccination or approved exemption to Nov. 15.
The percentage of Genesis employees who have been vaccinated or have an approved exemption is now 92%.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported a COVID-19 patient count of 27, which includes nine COVID-19 patients in ICU.
Trinity's positivity seven-day positivity rate stood at 15.4% Monday, and the positivity rate for October landed at 16.4%.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity declined to update how many breakthrough cases it has seen among patients admitted with COVID-19, noting only "Since December 2020, more than 90% of our hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated."
Trinity also declined to say how many employees have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
According to the Rock Island Health Department's Monday update, there are 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.
More on vaccines for kids
According to Hill, the Rock Island County Health Department will host another COVID-19 vaccination for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
The Rock Island Health Department also will host a Saturday morning clinic for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, Nov. 20. The sign-up for that clinic will be posted on the Facebook page at 10 a.m. Nov. 18.
The Rock Island Health Department will continue to host walk-in Pfizer clinics for ages 12 or older 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday.
The Scott County Health Department said parents looking to vaccinate their eligible children should consult with their pediatrician or family doctor.
Those who do not have a private health care provider will be able to get children vaccinated at Hy-Vee, Walgreens and CVS.
Hy-Vee has a limited supply of free COVID-19 vaccine shots for children between the ages of 5 and 11. The vaccinations will be available only by appointment for now. Find out more at www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/vaccine-consent.
To find out more about vaccines at Walgreens, go to walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landing.
To learn more about scheduling a vaccination at CVS, go to cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?icid=cvs-home-hero1-link1-covid19-vaccine.