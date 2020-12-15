COVID-19 vaccines begin in the Quad-Cities

The process that has been called the light at at the end of the dark tunnel of COVID-19 started Tuesday.

Dr. Rob Mixsell and registered nurse Alli Edmunds received the first doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine administered in the Quad-Cities at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday at Genesis Convenient Care, Davenport.

Mixsell and Edmunds were the first of roughly 50 Genesis Health System doctors and nurses slated for vaccination Tuesday. Genesis received just under 1,000 doses in Iowa and another 500 in Illinois.

Dr. Kurt Andersen, Genesis senior Vice President of physician operations said the vaccines “are like a breath of fresh air.”

As of Monday night, there have been 9,783 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County and 12,967 in Scott County. In the two counties, 317 people have died with the virus.

This story will be updated.

