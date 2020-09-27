COVID-19 WEEK IN REVIEW: 439 new cases are diagnosed, 8 people die of the virus

Another 439 Quad-Citians were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last week, and eight people have died of the novel coronavirus. Here's a look how COVID-19 played a part in the news of the Quad-Cities in the last week:
Friday, Sept. 18
- Scott County offers a way for voters to track their absentee ballot request and returns. As of Thursday, Sept. 17, the auditor’s office had received more than 30,000 requests for absentee ballots, and concerns over the pandemic are expected to drive a record number of people to cast an absentee ballot, rather than going to the polls.
- St. Ambrose University reported 11 students tested positive for the virus. Eight of those were expected to complete their isolation period by Monday, Sept. 21. About 116 students were in quarantine due to possible exposure.
- A total of 102 people have died in the Quad-Cities because of COVID-19. Rock Island County returned to the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 warning list. Being on the list means the area is under an increased risk of catching the virus. The county’s positivity rate last week was 11%, so officials were not surprised.
- Country music artist Joe Nichols will play a socially distanced show at Murphy Park in East Moline, Oct. 10, it was announced.
- Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival will be a virtual event held via Facebook Live Oct. 4. The group also opened up its application process for academic scholarships. Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded.
Saturday, Sept. 19
- The congregation of Sacred Heart Moline is adjusting its celebration of the refurbishing of its stained glass windows amid the pandemic with a blessing at all masses this weekend.
- The Quad-Cities added 75 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 41 of them in Scott County.
- The R.I.A. Federal Credit Union donated $4,700 to Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. This year’s flight was postponed due to concerns of COVID-19.
Sunday, Sept. 20
- A Moline-Coal Valley School District nurse, Kim Nelson, has added contact tracing to her repertoire. She took a course offered by Johns Hopkins University to become certified.
- After a weeklong strike in Chicago, about 800 University of Illinois hospital nurses returned to work Saturday and union leaders said they are confident that they are close to a deal.
- A total of 52 positive cases were reported Sunday in the Quad-Cities, 34 of them in Scott County.
- All students in the Davenport Community School District are eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch beginning Monday. Distribution will depend on the model they are working with for school during the pandemic.
Monday, Sept. 21
- Four more people died from COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities, all in Rock Island County, which has 79 of the 106 deaths in the Quad-Cities from the virus.
- A drive-through flu shot clinic is being offered by the Rock Island County Health Department, while allowing for social distancing Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Quad-City Auto Auction in Milan.
- Classes continue at both Black Hawk College and Eastern Iowa Community College amid the pandemic with the biggest challenges being adjusting to the new circumstances including remote learning.
- This past weekend, Illinois passed the 5 million mark in overall COVID-19 tests administered, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced.
- Because of the pandemic, the Upper Mississippi River Conference will be held online starting Oct. 21.
- An Illinois lawmaker, Sen. Sam Yingling from Grayslake, tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced.
- Election officials in Scott and Rock Island counties are preparing for the election amid the pandemic and have seen more requests than usual for mail-in ballots and are working to make sure venues for early in-person voting are available.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
- The COVID-19 death toll in the Quad-Cities climbed to 110 with three more Rock Island County deaths. A total of 82 people have now died from COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
- St. Ambrose University announced it will start its spring semester Jan. 25, after an extended break after its fall semester. The school also won’t have a spring break or the Monday off after Easter. This means that there will be a 62-day break between the end of the fall semester and the start of the spring semester.
- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted Illinois testing for COVID-19 as the best between both coasts with 52,000 tests administered a day.
- The shutoff moratorium has been extended through winter voluntarily by several state regulated utilities, the Illinois Commerce Commission announced. The shutoffs have been extended through March 31, 2021.
- The Sherrard school board revised its Return to Learn plan, which will result in fewer students being sent home. The revision gives school nurses latitude in making decisions on causes of symptoms, such as if they have a known cause, like a stomach ache caused by sensitivity to certain foods. Previously, students and staff with any symptom would be sent home.
- Students at North Scott High School will return to in-person learning at school Monday. They had been doing school online for the past week after 11 staff and students tested positive for COVID-19.
Thursday, Sept 24
- Sherrard superintendent Alan Boucher announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. But he said no students have it yet.
- Pediatricians made a plea to parents to get their kids flu shots at Thursday's press briefing co-hosted by Scott and Rock Island County Health Departments. Also between them, they reported another 78 positive COVID-19 cases.
- The Orion School District went to on-site learning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Tuesdays and Thursdays being deep cleaning days. The school board also approved three large rooms for students to come to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays and do their remote learning at school to avoid distractions at home. That will start Sept. 29.
- Due to COVID-19,Western Illinois University will end its spring semester April 30, but still begin on Jan.19.
- Davenport Library's Outreach Wheeled Library van will offer free Wi-Fi to students on various days in various places in the city September and October.
- The Bettendorf School Board is reassessing its pandemic options. The district is studying its hybrid model that has a combination of on-site and online learning.
Friday, Sept. 25
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Illinois have jumped sharply, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, while the number of continued unemployment claims in the state increased from the week prior. Hospitalizations and intensive care bed usage by persons with COVID-19 increased to highs not seen since June as of the end of the day Wednesday. While the numbers often fluctuate significantly on a daily basis, the 1,713 hospitalizations for the virus were the most since there were 1,852 on June 18. The 400 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients were the most since 401 were occupied on June 29. Approximately 35 percent of beds and 38 percent of ICU beds were available statewide, according to IDPH data.There were 155 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients, with roughly 78 percent of the machines still available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.