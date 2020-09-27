COVID-19 WEEK IN REVIEW: 439 new cases are diagnosed, 8 people die of the virus

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Illinois have jumped sharply, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, while the number of continued unemployment claims in the state increased from the week prior. Hospitalizations and intensive care bed usage by persons with COVID-19 increased to highs not seen since June as of the end of the day Wednesday. While the numbers often fluctuate significantly on a daily basis, the 1,713 hospitalizations for the virus were the most since there were 1,852 on June 18. The 400 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients were the most since 401 were occupied on June 29. Approximately 35 percent of beds and 38 percent of ICU beds were available statewide, according to IDPH data.There were 155 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients, with roughly 78 percent of the machines still available.