COVID-19 Week in review: COVID-19 concerns cancel Illinois and Iowa state fairs

As the nation reopens from COVID-19 shutdowns, positive cases and hospitalization began to climb in 20 states last week. And concerns about the virus led to the cancellation of two institutions: the Illinois and Iowa state fairs. Illinois' cancellation came the same day Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered new recommendations that said attending mass gatherings was the "highest risk" for COVID-19 infections.
Here's a look at COVID-19 news from the last week:
Friday, June 5
- A bill that would change absentee voting laws was introduced in the Iowa legislature days after record turnouts for a primary held during the pandemic. The bill, proposed by Republican Sen. Roby Smith of Davenport, would have prevented the secretary of state’s from sending ballot request forms to anyone who had not requested one. Smith said the bill makes other provisions for voting by mail easier. Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate had done that to protect voters during the pandemic, and the move resulted in a record primary turnout June 2. A compromise bill passed Thursday — it would allow the secretary of state to take such action, but only after getting approval from a legislative council.
- The Quad City Disaster Recovery Fund, a partnership of the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, United Way of the Quad Cities and the Regional Development Authority, awarded $400,000 in grants Friday to help nonprofits like the Salvation Army offer support to people to help pay rent and avoid eviction. The Salvation Army was one of 12 agencies receiving grants.
- Some 18 museums, theaters, centers and more in Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties were among more than 170 organizations to receive emergency relief grants from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Some of the organizations are beginning to open with restrictions, others, like theaters, remain closed.
- MetroLink received $8.8 million CARES Act funds. The money is a portion of the $11.7 million being given to transit providers in Illinois and part of $25 billion across the country to help transportation centers in response to COVID-19.
- Deere and UnityPoint Health teamed up to distribute care packages with items such as sanitizers and disinfectants, to at-risk populations in the Quad-Cities and Des Moines.
- Illinois surpassed one million in COVID-19 tests administered in the state.
Saturday, June 6
- Many Illinois state offices remain closed though the Secretary of State began opening driver services offices.
- The Quad-Cities Community Foundation reached a milestone, giving out more than $1 million in grants related to the pandemic.
- The use of Zoom and other video conference apps are booming in the Quad-Cities and nationwide as a way to do work, and stay connected to family and friends, during the pandemic.
Sunday, June 7
- Rhythm City in Davenport and Isle of Capri, two Iowa Quad-Cities casinos began to open up to the delight of workers and players. Some slot machines are turned off so gamblers can maintain social distance. Also, some table games like poker and blackjack are not yet available.
- New guidelines are being set for families visiting long-term care facilities in Iowa. The state has created a 13-page document modeled after the CDC recommendations.
Monday, June 8
- Iowa surpassed 600 coronavirus deaths Monday, reaching 610. But the number of virus-related hospitalizations declined for the 12th straight day
- Sports betting resumed in Iowa. The state’s take from sports betting fell from $56 million in February to $1.5 million in April. But Iowa bettors bet $6.98 million in May on very limited betting opportunities, like Korean baseball and table tennis.
Tuesday, June 9
- The Rust Belt in East Moline mulled opportunities such as a drive-in concert at The Bend as it has essentially been closed down since mid-March. The Smashing Pumpkins, twice rescheduled, canceled their tour, eliminating an Oct. 22 concert there. However, the businesses that hoped to take advantage of Rust Belt concert crowds are adjusting and doing better. Most reopened May 29 on a limited basis with new rules regarding social distancing and requiring outside dining.
- Rock Island County had no positive cases to report for the first time in at least two months since the Rock Island County Department of Health started keeping track of positive cases.
- Iowa Republicans are pushing a bill to limit coronavirus liability in places like meat packing plants and nursing homes that have had outbreaks. The American Civil Liberties Union is among those opposed to the bill that has already passed the Iowa House.
- Chicago cancelled Lollapalooza and other festivals through Labor Day amid concerns with the coronavirus.
- The Figge Art Museum has reopened to the public with new rules in regards to social distancing and other concerns. Two areas that offer hands-on activities, the Family Activities Center and Studio 1, remain closed. The Davenport museum had opened over the weekend for members.
Wednesday, June 10
- Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker signed a $42.9 billion budget into law. The budget is 7.5% larger than a year ago and relies on a lot of borrowing of funds after revenue plummeted during the COVID-19 crisis. The legislation allows the state to borrow up to $5 billion from a federal COVID-19 Relief fund and relies on billions of hoped-for dollars more from federal assistance.
- Pritzker was in Moline, appearing at Skip-A-Long Daycare to tout a house bill,the $50 billion Childcare Is Essential Act that is working its way through Congress and will provide aid to childcare providers and the families who need it in the distribution of $270 million in grants from the state.
- The Quad-Cities had 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported, seven in Rock Island County, three in Scott County.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that restaurants and bars, venues and many other businesses in Iowa will be able to operate at full capacity as of Friday. But the ban on returning bottles and cans to get the 5-cent deposit remains in place until at least the end of June.
- For the first time since World War II, the Iowa State Fair has been cancelled due to concerns with the coronavirus.
Thursday, June 11
- Vaccinations in Iowa are down sharply due to COVID-19 fears and stay at home orders, local health officials believe.
- Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz appeared on the "Rachel Maddow Show" to talk against the absentee ballot bill. A compromise bill passed the same evening.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease specialist and adviser to President Donald Trump warned the COVID-19 pandemic was "far from over." The infection will not "burn itself out with mere public health measures" he warned. "We're going to need a vaccine for the entire world, billions and billions of doses."
Friday, June 12
- Coronavirus cases are rising in nearly half the states that had lifted stay-at-home measures, an Associated Press analysis found. Increases have been found in Arizona, California, Texas, North Carolina, among others.
- State fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin will be canceled this year by executive order of Governor J.B. Pritzker, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state made the announcement Friday in a news release, noting the decision “has prompted the Department of Agriculture to offer a safe, creative way to ensure youth exhibitors still get a chance to showcase their hard work.” A Junior Livestock Expo will be held in Springfield in September so exhibitors ages 8-21 can show their animals. The 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually, with premiums and ribbons distributed by the ag department, according to the news release.
- As of Friday, Rock Island County had 770 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 28 deaths; Scott County had 401 cases and 10 deaths; Illinois had 131,192 cases and 6,260 deaths, and Iowa had 23,214 cases and 643 deaths.
