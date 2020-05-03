COVID-19 WEEK IN REVIEW: Iowa and Illinois begin to loosen restrictions for COVID-19

Iowa begin to reopen some businesses the next week and Illinois opt to keep its stay-at-home order in place through the end of May pending a couple of court challenges.
Friday, April 24
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds began taking steps to reopen Iowa, on a day when Iowa had its highest number of new cases (521) and deaths (11). She said hospitals and clinics could start doing elective surgeries on Monday, April 27, and that farmers markets could reopen the same day, as long as people practice social distancing.
- Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet said Rock Island stands to lose about $3 million in sales tax dollars, however that the city’s financial condition is stable due to having so much in reserves.
- Eleanor Roets, 103, celebrated her birthday at Friendship Manor with a parade of cars and well-wishers driving by as she watched. It doubled as a thank you and keep-your-spirits-up boost to all the residents.
- The movement of 20 prisoners from Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center to the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson irked Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos. The Chicago correctional center has had confirmed cases. The politicians said in a news release that proper screening and prevention for COVID-19 had not taken place and they should have been given advance notice.
- Scott County had its fourth COVID-19 death, making the total 10 Scott and Rock Island county residents who have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.
- Scott County Emergency Management Agency received 850 disposable surgical gowns it had ordered from the state. Most were destined for long-term care facilities. Such gowns used to cost $2 but now run as high as $8 with most costing in the $4 range. Reusable gowns range from $18-$30.
- John Deere Seeding Group donated 3,000 face shields to the Henry County Office of Emergency Management.
- Smithfield closed its Monmouth pork plant Friday. It represents 3% of U.S. fresh pork supplies. Employees — about 3,700 — will be paid during the closure.
- Illinois hit a daily milestone in testing with 16,000 tests administered. It surpassed the 10,000 mark in a day for the first time. Illinois had 39,658 test positive and 1,795 deaths.
- The state of Iowa is not pursuing a contract for hydroxychloroquine, the controversial medication some believe can thwart COVID-19, a spokesman for the Governor said.
Saturday, April 25
- Moline may lose as much as $10 million in revenue due to the coronavirus, city officials said. For now the city is financially stable with $11.7 million in reserves, Finance Director Carol Barnes said.
- Dr. Bharat Motwani, infectious disease specialist at Genesis Health System in Davenport, was honored with the April Quad-Citizen Award for grasping early the challenges of COVID-19 when the outbreak happened in China, and helping his health system prepare for its coming here.
- The Quad-City Times, The Daily Dispatch and the Rock Island Argus announced a Local Marketing Grant program to help businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the pandemic.
- Another person died from COVID-19 in Scott County. In total, Scott County had 206 positive cases and five deaths and Rock Island County had 353 positive cases and six deaths.
- A veterans nursing home in Marshalltown reported its first two COVID-19 cases. Iowa reported 648 people tested positive for the coronavirus, a new daily record, topping Friday’s previous record of 521. In all, 5,092 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 with 112 deaths.
Sunday, April 26
- Coal Valley, with $4.1 million in reserve and an increase in state sales tax money from Dollar General because of the COVID-19 crisis, is in good financial shape currently.
- Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the area, one in Clinton County, and one in Rock Island County. There are now 12 deaths in the Quad-Cities attributed to COVID-19.
- More people are getting their wills done amid the COVID-19 crisis, a local attorney reports, as people want to have their estates in order, should something happen.
- Iowa parks will celebrate its 100th birthday later than planned because of COVID-19. The celebration was to begin May 28 but is now up in the air.
- Illinois State University in Normal, may increase its enhancement fee $15.50 per credit hour next year but won’t decide until a May 8 board meeting. For now, the school’s president said he expects classes to be face-to-face in the fall. Full-time students could pay on average, $25,169 next year, an increase of nearly $500.
- A nonprofit has opened up a new site in Waukegan to sterilize masks. It could clean up to 80,000 masks a day.
Monday, April 27
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced restaurants and malls and some other businesses can open at 50% capacity in 77 counties, where there are low incidents of COVID-19. Scott, Louisa and Muscatine are not among them. Religious gatherings can open up statewide, she said.
- The virus may cut meat selection and raise prices, after several meat-packing plant closed because of COVID-19 outbreaks among their workforces. The jobs require workers to stand as close as 6" away from each other, and many of the employees are immigrants who live in multi-generational households.
- Moline-Coal Valley Schools will have a grab and go pickup of graduation caps and gowns Tuesday. The district is hoping to have a face-to-face graduation but is planning for other scenarios.
- Rock Island County had two COVID-19 deaths, giving it a total of nine and the Quad-Cities a total of 14.
- Local artists began receiving grants to help with the COVID-19 impact. Five Scott County artists and one from Muscatine County were awarded emergency grants from the Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund.
- Bettendorf High School seniors honored their principal Joy Kelly with a parade driving by the school for fighting to keep their prom and graduation.
- Illinois Republicans want more details on inmates released during the pandemic because of concerns such as social distancing/overcrowding.
- An Illinois state commission voted to repeal a new rule that would have made workers compensation benefits available to essential employees who contracted COVID-19 without having to prove the illness was contracted at the workplace.
- A judge in Southern Illinois ruled that the Governor’s stay at home order exceeds his authority and violates individual’s civil rights, but the case was narrowly written.
- Iowa’s two Senators, its governor and agriculture secretary signed a letter to Vice President Mike Pence saying pork producers need federal help.Pence heads up the coronavirus task force.
Tuesday, April 28
- Former Dispatch-Rock Island Argus publisher Jerry Taylor and his wife, Martha, are at home recovering from a bout with COVID-19 that hospitalized Mr. Taylor.
- Davenport OK’d a $1 million rent aid program to help resident struggling to make rent payments because they lost their jobs in the COVID-19 crisis.
- The local Disaster Recovery Fund topped the $1 million mark in contributions.
- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called a recent lawsuit against his stay-at-home program a stunt.
- There were 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County for a total of 402. Scott County added two for a total of 218.
- High school seniors will need fewer credits to graduate in Davenport schools because of the COVID-19 crisis.
- Some local bars, such as Mayne St. Pub-N-Grup in Blue Grass are using the COVID-19 shutdown to spruce up their place.
- The Davenport School Board is reconsidering its decision to make online classes voluntary.
- The Quad Cities Open network said Tuesday it will direct funds to individuals and families with emergency needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday, April 29
- A COVID-19 outbreak in the Tyson plant in Joslin, Ill., was confirmed by Rock Island County Health Department administrator Nita Ludwig with 92 positive tests and two deaths there from the pandemic.
- A Kahl Home resident who was thought to be recovering from COVID-19 died Tuesday at the Kahl Home, a day after being released from the hospital. It turns out she is the second person at the Kahl Home to die from the virus.
- University of Iowa health researchers warned Iowa of a possible second wave of COVID-19, even before Gov. Reynolds opted to begin opening up the state in 77 counties. The warning said preventive measures should remain in place. Reynolds defended herself in eschewing University of Iowa experts advice regarding COVID-19 warnings, citing the state’s increased testing and the limited number of confirmed cases in vast areas of the state.
- Iowa Catholic leaders, including the Davenport Bishop, have opted to keep suspending Masses in the state. Episcopal leaders made the same decision.
- COVID-19 is presenting unique challenges to elderly in long-term care facilities, especially families who believe they need to directly see their loved one who has dementia or Alzheimer’s, so as to keep them in their memory. The current state of things only adds to the patient’s confusion. It’s not easy on the families either.
- Illinois is ramping up testing at long-term care facilities by sending nurses out to administer the test.
- There is renowned interest in cashless payments throughout the country because of COVID-19. Cashless, touchless payments could increase because of concern about the sanitation of cash payments.
- The Quad-City Times, The Daily Dispatch and the Rock Island Argus are offering a free virtual graduation for high school seniors, offering them one location to celebrate together.
Thursday, April 30
- CEOs of Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity said both health systems are beginning to return services such as elective surgeries to their hospitals.
- Why does Rock Island County have 435 positive cases of COVID-19 while Scott County has 226, despite Scott County having about 31,000 more residents? More tests have been done in Rock Island County and it has a poorer population are but two reasons. It also has the Tyson Plant in Joslin with nearly 100 cases.
- A total of 16 people in the Quad-Cities have died from COVID-19.
- A Park Vista employee tested positive for COVID-19 at the East Moline facility. The Illinois Department of Public Health lists Generations with 13 cases and three deaths. Muscatine County had 50 reported cases in two facilities.
- Tourism leaders at Visit Quad Cities said they expect a bounce back in tourism after hotel occupancy was cut in half in March.
- Augustana College plans to be fully open this fall, its president said, while also announcing a new Quad-City Promise Scholarship for students from the Quad-Cities.
- Quad City State Farm Agents plan a benefit concert to support the River Bend Foodbank.
- A company similar to the Utah company Iowa is using for Test Iowa is having its results called into question for their accuracy. Gov. Reynolds said Thursday, that experts at a state lab are working to ensure the accuracy of the program’s results. The results have generally yielded less positive tests in Utah.
Friday, May 1
- Illinois began to have looser guidelines Friday, allowing golf courses to open and retail stores can begin taking online orders. But people also needed to start wearing masks out in public.
- While the Freight House Farmers Market will officially open for the season on Saturday, May 2, it won’t be quite the opening it had planned. It will also have a few tweaks to allow for social distancing.
- Scott County reported another death on Friday, bringing the total in the Quad-Cities to 17. Illinois ended the week with 56,055 positive cases and 2,457 deaths. Iowa had 7,885 cases and 170 deaths.
