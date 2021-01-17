COVID-19 WEEK IN REVIEW: Rock Island, Stark and Henry counties COVID-19 mitigation measures relaxed

The week saw some progress as Illinois announced Rock Island, Henry and Stark counties entered Tier 2 mitigation because coronavirus measures are improving.
Friday, Jan. 8
- The Quad City Regional Auto Show, scheduled for February has been cancelled because of concerns with COVID-19. The show is rescheduled for Feb. 11-13 of 2022.
- There were three more COVID-19-related deaths Friday in the Quad-Cities, two in Rock Island County, which now has 276. Scott County has 154.
Saturday, Jan. 9
- Neither Rock Island nor Scott county reported additional deaths related to the coronavirus Saturday, though there continue to be new positive cases. Rock Island County reported 45 new cases, for a total of 11,294. There have been 276 deaths in the county, and there are 32 patients currently hospitalized in Rock Island County. Scott County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19, raising its total to 14,911, with the death toll standing at 154.
Sunday, Jan. 10
- The coronavirus contributed to a shortage of furniture available for sale in Quad-City furniture stores. Couches, chairs, even appliances have people waiting.
- The grant program for small businesses in Illinois that have been affected by COVID-19 has run out after providing $275 million in grants.
Monday, Jan. 11
- The Rock Island County Health Department confirmed three more deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday. A total of 279 deaths in Rock Island County have been traced to the virus since the start of the pandemic. Scott County's death toll remained at 155. The Henry County Health Department also reported the COVID-19-related death of a 90-year-old county resident Monday.
- In his annual state of the city address, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said the city persevered in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic. During a virtual Zoom meeting, attended by more than 70 participants, Thoms acknowledged the economic impact of COVID-19 on the city. "Some have lost their income and some have lost their dreams," he said. "Building owners have lost rent. Many Rock Islanders have (been) remote-working from their homes. Our children added remote learning to their vocabulary. And the city lost a lot of revenue. We were looking at a 6-plus-percent property tax rate increase, but we heard you. We cut our expenses even further to get to no property tax rate increase for 2021. It has been a challenging year for everyone, in many different ways."
- Iowa lawmakers began their legislative session on Monday with no mask requirements, and many members opted not to wear face coverings even as rates of coronavirus infections rise in the Des Moines area and much of the state. Republicans, who hold majorities in both the House and Senate, chose not to mandate masks or even require that members disclose if they have been infected by the virus. During opening ceremonies, most Republicans didn't wear masks while all Democrats were protected by a mask or face shield. “There’s nothing we can do stop a member from coming on the floor of the House to take a vote even if did they have a positive case or they chose they were not going to wear a mask,” House Speaker Pat Grassley said.
- The Barrel House will not reopen its Silvis location at 685 Avenue of the Cities, according to a Facebook post by company officials. The post thanked guests and the city of Silvis for their continued support over the years.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
- Iowa and Illinois health officials say the next vaccination phase is on the horizon, but not here yet. There were 81 new positive cases of COVID-19 between the two counties Tuesday.
- Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike received the COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday.
- An Illinois Congressman (U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider) tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, after being exposed to Republican lawmakers who refused to wear masks during the lockdown during the insurrection at the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
- One day after Quad-Cities health officials reported no COVID-19-related deaths, Wednesday brought the news of four more deaths in the metro area. The health departments in Rock Island and Scott counties each reported two deaths. All told, the deaths of 439 Q-C residents have been tied to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic — 281 in Rock Island County and 158 in Scott County.
- The effort to protect older residents continued Wednesday as the Rock Island County Health Department distributed vaccine doses at the Hope Creek assisted-living facility in East Moline.
- For the first time, the Iowa men’s basketball team has had a game postponed because of COVID-19. The No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes’ game against Michigan State, scheduled for Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, was called off Wednesday evening by mutual agreement of the two schools.
- Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Wednesday that five state-operated Test Iowa drive-thru sites and the State Hygienic Lab would be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday. The sites are in Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Des Moines and Waterloo. All sites will reopen for testing as usual from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. The Scott County site is located at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport.
Thursday, Jan. 14
- Project NOW’s Low Income Housing Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) still has available funding for residents in Rock Island, Henry, and Mercer counties struggling to pay their heating bills. LIHEAP provides utility assistance to residents living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. The program is funded through the state and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance.Residents must call their local Project NOW office to schedule an appointment.
- The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting 56 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 11,521. Currently, 35 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County. The number of deaths of Rock Island County residents from this virus stands at 281.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health reported three COVID-19-related deaths Thursday in Scott County, and a county health official said vaccinations on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities will proceed at a "slow pace." Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said Iowa was expected to move to Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule Feb. 1 — but cautioned against expecting everyone over the age of 75, essential workers, teachers, first responders, public safety officers or residents and staff of group homes to be vaccinated all at once. "Iowa and Scott County are receiving low numbers of vaccines, and vaccinations throughout the state and Scott County will move quite slowly," Rivers said Thursday during the Q-C COVID-19 press briefing. Rivers added that there was no guarantee 1B vaccinations would start immediately on Feb. 1. He stressed a primary difference between Iowa and Illinois — noting he does not expect Iowa to lower the age of 1B vaccinations to 65, the CDC standard Illinois moved to last week.
- Gov. Kim Reynolds’ call for a fully in-person instruction option for Iowa students is causing Iowa Quad-Cities schools to look at their planning for coming weeks. Reynolds said Tuesday night she intended to ask lawmakers to immediately send her a bill to sign into law that would require schools to offer parents the option of having their children in classrooms full-time. Since the beginning of the school year, Iowa districts have had two primary options for instructing students during the pandemic — fully in-person or a hybrid of in-person and remote learning. Parents, regardless of the district-adopted model, could choose fully virtual learning. Districts, in most cases, can only adopt that model for a limited time under specific circumstances and then only with state approval. "In the last 36 hours we have learned that a bill has been drafted that may require grades K through 8 to attend school 100%,” Brian Strusz, superintendent of the Pleasant Valley Community School District, said to his district’s junior high families in a video released Thursday. “As a district in the last 36 hours we have been researching what does that mean for our district and the junior high."
- Starting early this year, Tyson Foods Inc. will partner with Matrix Medical Network to provide COVID-19 vaccine access and education to all of its U.S. employees.
Friday, Jan. 15
- Following a decrease in COVID-19 test positivity rates and hospitalizations throughout Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker announced regions across the state are now eligible to move out of Tier 3 mitigations, the strictest tier of Illinois’ resurgence mitigation plan, implemented shortly before Thanksgiving, in response to a surge of COVID-19 statewide and across the Midwest. The governor also announced adjustments to the resurgence mitigations in light of ramped up vaccination efforts across the state, with Tier 1 of the resurgence mitigation plan now allowing restaurants and bars in a qualifying region to resume indoor dining with limited capacity. (The Quad-Cities area remains in Tier 2, and indoor dining remains off-limits.) Youth and recreational sports may also resume play following the Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) All Sports Policy in all regions moving out of Tier 3.
- The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting the death of a man in his 50s from COVID-19. The total number of deaths in the county from this virus is now 283. In addition, the health department reports 62 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 11,583. Currently, 38 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
- Scott County reported 85 new cases for a total of 15,253 positive COVID-19 cases with deaths remaining at 161.