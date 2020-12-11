COVID-19 weekender

Rock Island County Health Department reported three additional deaths and 95 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of deaths from this virus now is 195.

The COVID-19 death toll surpassed 14,000 on Friday as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 190 additional deaths in people from their 20s to over 100 years of age. The state also reported 9,420 new or confirmed cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 832,951 cases with 14,050 deaths among more than 11.5 million test results reported. There were 104,448 results reported Friday for a one-day positivity rate of 9.1%.