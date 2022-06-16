Genesis Health System

We had 12 COVID-positive patients in Genesis Health System as of this morning.

Deaths: In 2022, there have been 48 deaths of Genesis patients who were in the hospital for a COVID-19 diagnosis. Remember that January was a bad month for COVID.

Symptomatic 7-day positive rate = 19.88% Important caveat: At Genesis, we are COVID testing primarily those who are symptomatic. As a result, we are testing fewer patients and those who we think who have COVID, and thus the positivity rate is higher.

Is there is an indication that vaccinated individuals are having better outcomes than those not vaccinated?

Yes, our own experience at Genesis continues to mirror what the CDC says: Vaccinated people are less likely to experience serious illness, hospitalization, an ICU stay, or death.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity

COVID-19 related hospitalizations remain low. We have seen a drop in hospitalizations since the beginning of 2022. As of June 15, we are caring for 13 COVID-19 positive patients with one in the ICU.

Average symptomatic positivity rate (past 7-day average) is 20.8%.

Statement attributed to Toyosi Olutade, MD, Chief Medical Officer, UnityPoint Health-Trinity:

"The COVID-19 vaccines are incredibly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. The vaccines are safe and the most effective way to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. UnityPoint Health-Trinity continues to urge all individuals ages 5 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible and to get your booster dose if you are eligible. You can schedule an appointment by visiting unitypoint.org."

