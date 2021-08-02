COVID-19's newest spread brings change for Scott County employees

People who ventured inside the Scott County Administrative Center on Monday were treated to signs asking all visitors to wear masks.
In fact, all Scott County employees inside the building located at 600 W. 4th St. are now wearing masks when not at their desks.
It's a sign of the times in a county the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified as having a "high level of community transmission" of COVID-19.
That status came roughly a week after the CDC placed Scott County at "moderate" level and just three days after the county moved to the "substantial" level.
Mary Thee, Scott County's assistant county administrator and director of human resources, explained the move — which was announced Friday and implemented Monday.
"The decision to ask employees to mask when not at their desks is in line with CDC recommendations," Thee said. "When Scott County was moved to the 'substantial' level in terms of transmissions, it was decided to follow the guidelines."
Thee said county buildings asked all non-vaccinated visitors to wear a mask. That also changed Monday, Thee said, because of the CDC's recommendation all people mask inside public places.
Employees of the city of Davenport said Monday masking remains optional and have not been advised if that will change.
On the other side of Mississippi River, Rock Island County is considered by the CDC to have a "substantial level of community transmission" and Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert said she expects some guidance to come from Tuesday's meeting of the COVID-19 Task Force. Any changes to masking policies would have to be approved by the Rock Island County Board.
The cities of Rock Island, Moline and East Moline did not officially comment on any new guidelines, but employees of each said masking is optional.
Local COVID-19, by the numbers
According to the CDC, Scott County has seen 104 new cases of COVID-19 over the course of the last seven days. That's 60.14 cases per 100,000 and a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.05%.
Scott County's test positivity rate hovered just over 7% last week.
The CDC's data on Rock Island County put the number of new cases over the last seven days at 77 - a rate of 54.27 cases per 100,000.The county's seven-day positivity rate is 8.48% - an increase of 3.73%.
Local vaccination numbers
The CDC reported 60,287 Rock Island County were fully vaccinated by Monday morning - that's 42.5% of the county's population of roughly 143,000. One-third of Rock Island County's fully vaccinated population are residents 65 or older - that's 20,528 people. Overall, 73% of Rock Island County residents in the 65-and-older age group are fully vaccinated.