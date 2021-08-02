COVID-19's newest spread brings change for Scott County employees

On the other side of Mississippi River, Rock Island County is considered by the CDC to have a "substantial level of community transmission" and Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert said she expects some guidance to come from Tuesday's meeting of the COVID-19 Task Force. Any changes to masking policies would have to be approved by the Rock Island County Board.

The cities of Rock Island, Moline and East Moline did not officially comment on any new guidelines, but employees of each said masking is optional.

Local COVID-19, by the numbers

According to the CDC, Scott County has seen 104 new cases of COVID-19 over the course of the last seven days. That's 60.14 cases per 100,000 and a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.05%.

Scott County's test positivity rate hovered just over 7% last week.

The CDC's data on Rock Island County put the number of new cases over the last seven days at 77 - a rate of 54.27 cases per 100,000.The county's seven-day positivity rate is 8.48% - an increase of 3.73%.

Local vaccination numbers