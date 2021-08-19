COVID-19's simple math: 70 people hospitalized in the Quad-Cities with the virus

Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz performed a simple test this week to get an idea of the area's COVID-19 outlook.
"I put on a mask and walked into a Hy-Vee at a relatively busy time," Katz said during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. "I was the only one wearing a mask.
"So I'm not very hopeful right now."
Hope was hard to find in the hospitalization numbers supplied by Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity. As of Thursday, 70 people from across the Quad-Cities were hospitalized with symptoms of the virus — 41 in UnityPoint-Trinity and 29 in Genesis.
Eleven of the 29 patients in Genesis occupy an ICU bed.
"The vast majority of the patients are not vaccinated," said Dr. Kurt Andersen, Genesis' senior vice president of physician operations. "Our breakthrough patients tend to those people who are in high-risk groups."
UnityPoint-Trinity CEO Robert Erickson said of the system's 41 COVID-19 patients, eight are fully vaccinated. He and UnityPoint President of Physicians Dr. Nathan Durick noted fully vaccinated patients rarely end up on ventilators and tend to recover quickly once hospitalized.
Both hospital systems declined to say if any children or teens are currently hospitalized.
"We have seen a wide array of patients — we have seen patients in their 20s on ventilators," Erickson said. "Children who are patients would be sent to children's hospitals — which are pretty much filled up right now."
Katz, Erickson, Andersen and Durick all stressed the need for vaccinations. Katz noted that as vaccination rates climb, the better herd immunity can be established against emerging variants.
Katz also offered the refrain he has repeated since the start of the pandemic, stressing the need for vaccinated and unvaccinated people to mask and socially distance when inside public places.
"It's really simple math," Katz said. "The more people who are exposed to COVID, a certain percentage of those people will end up sick. And a certain percentage of those people will end up on a ventilator and die."
COVID-19 booster shots in Rock Island County
Starting next week, the Rock Island County Health Department will offer third vaccine doses to severely immunocompromised people, as recommended by both the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health. The Moderna vaccine is given each Tuesday, and Pfizer is offered on Fridays at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
- Severely immunocompromised patients must bring their vaccination card with them to receive their third dose.
- Qualifying patients also can receive their third dose from any provider, not just the health department. To find your shot, visit vaccines.gov.
At this time, only people who meet the following criteria will be offered the third dose:
- Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
Patients should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.
Peanuts, Cracker Jacks, and vaccines
The Quad Cities River Bandits and the Scott County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Modern Woodmen Park on Monday, Aug. 23 and Sept. 13.
The clinic is for teens ages 12 to 18. The clinics are open to all and not limited to kids living in Scott County. All kids coming to ballpark must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to authorize the vaccination.
Scott County Health Department will operate the clinic using the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the only vaccine with FDA approval for children 12 and older.
Kids 12 to 18 are invited to arrive at the ballpark at 5 p.m. Aug. 23. Once they receive their vaccination, they will be invited to enjoy four of the ballpark’s amusement rides until 7 p.m. The rides will be free.
All kids who receive the first shot on Aug. 23 are invited to return to ballpark at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 to receive the second vaccination. Those who complete the two-shot series Sept. 13 will be given two free general admission ticket vouchers to return to the ballpark that week with a parent to watch a River Bandits against the South Bend Cubs.
Third doses in Henry and Stark counties
The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency will begin offering a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday, Aug. 23 on a walk-in basis at First Choice Healthcare Clinic in Kewanee, and by appointment at the Colona clinic.
Walk-in visits for the third dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the First Choice Healthcare Kewanee Clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. To schedule a third dose at the Colona Clinic call (309) 792-4011.