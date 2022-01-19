COVID-19's spread in Scott County remains high, virus claims seven

Despite evidence from across the United States that suggests new cases the COVID-19 omicron variant may be declining, the virus' spread throughout the Quad-Cities remains strong — especially in Scott County.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest update from Wednesday shows Scott County's seven-day positivity rate landed at 34.96%. The seven-day positivity rate for the week ending Wednesday, Jan. 12, was 29%.
The weekly county-wide update from the Iowa Department of Public Health backed up the CDC's numbers, reporting 2,301 new COVID-19 cases in the county since the Jan. 12 update. That's an average of 328 new cases per day.
There have been 39,069 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scott County since the start of the pandemic.
The CDC's report also showed Scott County saw 65 new COVID-19 hospitalizations from Jan. 12 to Wednesday.
All those numbers lead to the grim lagging statistic: deaths. Scott County saw the virus claim seven lives since Jan. 12, putting the county's pandemic-long death toll at 335.
While the Rock Island County Health Department has reduced weekly COVID-19 reporting to every Friday, the CDC's update showed the county checked in Wednesday with seven-day positivity rate of 26.37%. While significantly lower than the rate in Scott County, any positivity rate over 5% is considered an enhanced risk to residents of that county.
Rock Island County also saw 54 new COVID-19 hospitalizations during the seven-day period starting Jan. 12 and ending Wednesday.
Vaccinations in Rock Island Co.
Rock Island County public health officials announced late last week no appointments are needed for children ages 5 to 11 at the pediatric Pfizer clinic held every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
With the change, all Rock Island County Health Department COVID-19 clinics are available on a walk-in basis. The department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesdays and the Pfizer vaccine on Fridays. Hours for all clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.