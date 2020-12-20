COVID cases and deaths rise in Quad-Cities

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday announced two additional COVID-related deaths and 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The deaths were a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 60s who had been living in a long-term-care facility.

The new cases brings the total number of Rock Island County COVID cases to 10,226 since the pandemic began. There are 58 COVID patients hospitalized in the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 900,370 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That represents a rise of 6,003 cases from Saturday’s total of 894,367.

Illinois also reported on Sunday that COVID-related deaths are at 15,202, a rise of 79 from Saturday’s total of 15,123.

The Scott County Health Department on Sunday reported 64 new cases and three deaths. The total number of COVID cases for Scott County rose to 13,495 COVID cases since the pandemic began. Saturday’s number was 13,431 cases.

The total number of deaths in Scott County rose to 139 on Sunday.