 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID cases and deaths rise in Quad-Cities
topical
COVID-19 IN THE Q-C

COVID cases and deaths rise in Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday announced two additional COVID-related deaths and 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The deaths were a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 60s who had been living in a long-term-care facility.

The new cases brings the total number of Rock Island County COVID cases to 10,226 since the pandemic began. There are 58 COVID patients hospitalized in the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 900,370 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That represents a rise of 6,003 cases from Saturday’s total of 894,367.

Illinois also reported on Sunday that COVID-related deaths are at 15,202, a rise of 79 from Saturday’s total of 15,123.

The Scott County Health Department on Sunday reported 64 new cases and three deaths. The total number of COVID cases for Scott County rose to 13,495 COVID cases since the pandemic began. Saturday’s number was 13,431 cases.

The total number of deaths in Scott County rose to 139 on Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Health on Sunday reported a total of 267,253 cases since the pandemic began. That number represents 230,087 positive people and 37,166 who have positive antibody tests. That number represents a rise of 1,016 over Saturday’s number of 266,237.

Iowa reported on Sunday 3,589 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 56 deaths over Saturday’s total of 3,533.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News