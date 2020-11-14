COVID cases in Q-C continue to rise

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 209 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number to 6,605 since the pandemic was announced.
As of Saturday, 60 patients were hospitalized. Deaths from the virus remained at 115.
The new cases in Rock Island County are: three women in their 90s, seven women in their 80s, eight women in their 70s, 12 women in their 60s, 15 women in their 50s, 15 women in their 40s, 25 women in their 30s, 20 women in their 20s, five women in their teens, five girls in their teens, eight girls younger than 13, two men in their 90s, three men in their 80s, seven men in their 70s, 10 men in their 60s, 11 men in their 50s, 19 men in their 40s, 13 men in their 30s, 11 men in their 20s, two me in their teens, one boy in his teens, six boys younger than 13 and one boy infant.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported a total of 562,985 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, a rise of 11,028 cases from Friday’s report of 551,957 cases. Deaths related to the virus stood at 10,670 on Saturday, a rise of 166 from Friday’s total of 10,504. The state is reporting a 97% recovery rate.
The Scott County Health Department on Saturday reported a total of 8,215 cases since the pandemic began. That number includes 207 people whose antigen tests came back positive for COVID-19 antibodies. The total number represents a rise of 323 cases over Friday’s total number of 7,892 cases.
Scott County on Saturday reported a total of 58 deaths since the pandemic began, a rise of two deaths since Friday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported a total of 181,330 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number includes 17,588 people whose antigen tests came back positive for COVID-19 antibodies. The total number represents a rise of 4,690 cases from Friday’s total of 176,640. The state also is reporting 107,542 cases that have recovered.
Total deaths for the state on Saturday totaled 1,973 since the pandemic began. That number represents a rise of 25 deaths from Friday’s number of 1,948.
