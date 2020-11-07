COVID cases in the Quad-Cities

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 135 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number to 5,352 since the pandemic was announced. Deaths remained at 109.
The number of total cases in Rock Island County on Friday was 5,217.
The new cases are four men in their 80s, nine men in their 70s, 10 men in their 60s, four men in their 50s, seven men in their 40s, 11 men in their 30s, 14 men in their 20s, one man in his teens, three boys younger than the age of 13, two women in their 80s, six women in their 70s, six women in their 60s, eight women in their 50s, eight women in their 40s, 13 women in their 30s, 18 women in their 20s, one woman in her teens, four girls in their teens and two girls younger than the age of 13.
There are 45 patients hospitalized in the county.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported a total of 477,978 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. That number represents a rise of 12,438 cases from Friday’s total of 465,540.
Illinois reported that the total number of deaths since the pandemic began rose to 10,154 on Saturday. That represents a rise of 75 deaths from Friday’s number of 10,079. Illinois also is reporting a recovery rate of 97%.
The Scott County Health Department on Saturday reported 6,189 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. That represents a rise of 223 cases over the 5,966 total reported Friday.
Deaths related to the virus in Scott County are at 51.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported a total of 149,414 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. That represents a rise of 4,899 over Friday’s 144,515 cases. That total includes 12,068 positive antigen tests. Iowa reported a total of 1,830 deaths on Saturday, a rise of 12 from Friday’s total of 1,818. Iowa also reported that 100,358 people have recovered.
