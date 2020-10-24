COVID cases rise by 198 total in Rock Island and Scott counties

The new Rock Island County cases are one woman in her 80s, four women in their 70s, five women in their 60s, eight women in their 50s, three women in their 40s, eight women in their 30s, five women in their 20s, two women in their teens, one girl in her teens, four girls younger than 13, one man in his 80s, three men in their 70s, seven men in their 60s, three men in their 50s, three men in their 40s, three men in their 30s, one man in his 20s, two men in their teens, and one boy in his teens.