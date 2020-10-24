COVID cases rise by 198 total in Rock Island and Scott counties

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 65 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,082 since the pandemic was announced. Deaths for Rock Island County remained at 99.
The new Rock Island County cases are one woman in her 80s, four women in their 70s, five women in their 60s, eight women in their 50s, three women in their 40s, eight women in their 30s, five women in their 20s, two women in their teens, one girl in her teens, four girls younger than 13, one man in his 80s, three men in their 70s, seven men in their 60s, three men in their 50s, three men in their 40s, three men in their 30s, one man in his 20s, two men in their teens, and one boy in his teens.
The Scott County Health Department on Saturday reported 133 new cases on Saturday bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,434 since the announcement of the pandemic. Deaths rose by one to 38.
The Illinois Health Department reported 6,161 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 370,194 since the pandemic was announced. Deaths rose to 9,481.
The Iowa Department of Health reported 1,731 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 114,629 since the pandemic was announced. Deaths rose to 1,631.
