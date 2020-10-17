COVID cases rise in Illinois and Iowa

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,698.
Currently, 27 patients are hospitalized, which ties the all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations that was last reached Oct. 7.
No new deaths in Rock Island County were reported. Rock Island County has reported 97 deaths because of the virus.
“We are very worried about the rapidly rising case counts and the number of people needing critical hospital resources, both in Rock Island County and throughout the Quad Cities,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “This last week both hospital systems sounded the alarm that we are nearing a stress point for hospital resources.
“We must reduce the number of new infections in the community now. The only tools we have to do that are wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others and washing your hands frequently. Your individual actions have an impact on their entire community,” she said.
The new cases are one woman in her 90s; four women in their 70s; seven women in their 60s; one woman in her 50s; four women in their 40s; two women in their 30s, five women in their 20s; one woman in her teens; two girls younger than 13; three men in their 70s; one man in his 60s; two men in their 50s; four men in their 40s; four men in their 20s; one boy in his teens; two boys younger than 13; and one male infant younger than 1.
The Illinois Department of Health was reporting a total of 339,803 confirmed cases in the state on Saturday, an increase of 3,629 cases from Friday. The state also reported 9,192 deaths as of Saturday, an increase of 27 over Friday’s number. The state is reporting a recovery rate of 97%.
The Iowa Department of Health is reporting is reporting 3,948 cases in Scott County as of Saturday, an increase of 92 cases over Friday. Deaths in Scott County remain at 33.
Iowa reported a total of 106,273 positive cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,538 over Friday.
Deaths in Iowa as of Saturday are 1,527, six more than on Friday.
