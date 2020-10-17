COVID cases rise in Illinois and Iowa

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,698.

Currently, 27 patients are hospitalized, which ties the all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations that was last reached Oct. 7.

No new deaths in Rock Island County were reported. Rock Island County has reported 97 deaths because of the virus.

“We are very worried about the rapidly rising case counts and the number of people needing critical hospital resources, both in Rock Island County and throughout the Quad Cities,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “This last week both hospital systems sounded the alarm that we are nearing a stress point for hospital resources.

“We must reduce the number of new infections in the community now. The only tools we have to do that are wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others and washing your hands frequently. Your individual actions have an impact on their entire community,” she said.