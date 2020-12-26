COVID cases rise in Q-C, RICO reports three deaths between Thursday and Saturday

The Rock Island County Health Department has reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 between Thursday and Saturday, along with three deaths.

Rock Island County reports 10,573 cases and 231 deaths since the pandemic was announced.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday was reporting 3,293 new cases bringing the total number of COVID cases to 934,142 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Illinois also was reporting 15,865 COVID-related deaths as of Saturday.

The Scott County Health Department on Saturday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 13,766 since the pandemic began. Scott County reports 146 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The Iowa Department of Public Heath on Saturday announced 387 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in Iowa to 274,402 since the pandemic was announced. Iowa is reporting 3,744 deaths due to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.