COVID numbers continue climbing

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,299,575 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 3,194 since Friday. The state also reported 21,653 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 388,893 positive COVID-tests since the start of the pandemic, a rise of 570 from Friday’s number. However, those numbers represent multiple tests on individuals and any false positives.

Individual COVID cases on Saturday were 359,620 since the start of the pandemic, Iowa health officials reported. That number includes 62,363 positive antigen tests of individuals whose blood tested positive for COVID antibodies.

Deaths in Iowa on Saturday totaled 5,881 since the pandemic began.

Iowa Health officials on Saturday reported 67 additional positive COVID-19 tests in Scott County, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county to 20,443 since the pandemic began.

Individual COVID-19 cases in Scott County totaled 19,017 since the pandemic began, Iowa health officials reported Saturday. That number includes 1,493 positive antigen tests of individuals whose blood tested positive for COVID antibodies.