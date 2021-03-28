COVID numbers for Illinois and Iowa continue rise

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,237,828 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 2,250 since Saturday.

Illinois health officials also reported 21,251 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 377,879 positive COVID-tests since the start of the pandemic, a rise of 447 from Saturday’s number. However, those numbers represent multiple tests on individuals and any false positives.

Individual COVID cases on Sunday were 349,626 since the start of the pandemic, Iowa health officials reported. That number includes 59,914 positive antigen tests of individuals whose blood tested positive for COVID antibodies.

Deaths in Iowa on Sunday totaled 5,725 since the pandemic began.

Iowa Health officials on Sunday reported 38 additional positive COVID-19 tests in Scott County, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county to 19,204 since the pandemic began.

Individual COVID-19 cases in Scott County totaled 17,902 since the pandemic began, Iowa health officials reported Sunday. That number includes 1,189 positive antigen tests of individuals whose blood tested positive for COVID antibodies.

There have been 226 COVID-related deaths in Scott County since the pandemic began.

