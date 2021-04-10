COVID statistics for Saturday

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,276,830 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 3,630 since Friday. The state also reported 21,489 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 385,346 positive COVID-tests since the start of the pandemic, a rise of 716 from Friday’s number. However, those numbers represent multiple tests on individuals and any false positives.

Individual COVID cases on Saturday were 356,508 since the start of the pandemic, Iowa health officials reported. That number includes 61,717 positive antigen tests of individuals whose blood tested positive for COVID antibodies.

Deaths in Iowa on Saturday totaled 5,857 since the pandemic began.

Iowa Health officials on Saturday reported 58 additional positive COVID-19 tests in Scott County, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county to 20,003 since the pandemic began.

Individual COVID-19 cases in Scott County totaled 18,659 since the pandemic began, Iowa health officials reported Saturday. That number includes 1,387 positive antigen tests of individuals whose blood tested positive for COVID antibodies.