COVID vaccinations continue to climb

As of Sunday, 75,289 vaccine doses have been administered in Rock Island County, according to statistics provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Of that number, 30,311 people have been fully vaccinated.

Janet Hill, chief operations officer for the Rock Island County Health Department, said those numbers included doses of vaccine to people who live in surrounding counties, including Scott County residents.

“It’s a federal asset, and our goal is to get people vaccinated,” Hill said.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported there have been 105,063 vaccine doses administered in Scott County. That number includes nonresidents of the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,279,772 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is a rise of 2,942 since Saturday. The state also reported 21,505 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 385,814 positive COVID-tests since the start of the pandemic, a rise of 468 from Saturday’s number. However, those numbers represent multiple tests on individuals and any false positives.