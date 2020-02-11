Coyotes in city concern Silvis couple

SILVIS — Dale and Cam Allensworth are known as concerned citizens in Silvis.

Three doors down from where they live in the 900 block of 10th Street, the neighbors are gone for the winter. Underneath a street light, the couple sees something they just don’t like — coyotes. “There’s a huge streetlight down there, and we will see them playing down in there,” Dale said. “Once in a while I will see them on the trail cam in the neighbor’s yard looking through the fence.”

The couple has alerted the city, and the topic of coyotes is on the public safety agenda for Thursday’s committee meeting. The best that can come out of that meeting is a recommendation to get the topic and a possible solution on the agenda for next Tuesday’s council meeting.

“I just want them to know that they are out there,” Dale said. “We got a wooded timber area behind us; it’s in a ravine. That’s where they are at. We have trouble with coons and others, too, but they are not fretful to us like the coyotes will. Because there have been a few occasions when coyotes do attack humans.”

Cam has even hit one with her car.

They are also concerned about their snoodle and other dogs.