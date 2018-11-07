HILLSDALE, Ill. — Marine veteran Brian Geerts is trekking through the area this weekend in an effort to help prevent veteran suicides.
Geerts, a certified public accountant from Davenport, began his 225.87-mile Illinois trek Nov. 2 at the Indiana border. He plans to average 22 miles per day.
On his 10-day journey through 36 towns, he carries a 2.2-pound, 7.6-foot flag pole bearing a large American flag and an Honor and Remember flag representing every fallen veteran, regardless of circumstances or service branch, battle or suicide death.
In May, Geerts ran 359.22 miles in 16 days in Iowa with the same purpose: to bring awareness to veteran suicides. That effort allowed him to contribute $5,200 to Operation Engage America, an organization that works to prevent veteran suicides and help those suffering from post traumatic stress.
His Iowa effort was funded by various American Legion posts and $1,111 in individuals contributions along the route.
"The small towns are great," he said.
Because the Marine Corps' birthday is on Saturday, he was hopeful other Marines and family members might join him. He plans to finish his run with a ceremony at 4:22 p.m. Sunday at the Scott County Freedom Rock in LeClaire.
Geerts said he’s not the fastest runner, nor has the most endurance, but he knows he has heart and dedication. He said he stops and talks to people along the way. Some days are slow, with occasional honks from passing motorists. Others are busy, as in May when he had police escorts in Durant and Walcott.
Geerts said he chose his November route because he has many connections to Whiteside County. His wife, Lana, is a Fulton High School graduate. His mother is from Erie and his paternal grandmother is from Morrison.
Geerts was active in the Marine Corps from 1983-1987 and said he didn't see any conflict. He considers himself one of the "lucky ones" with no physical injuries or demons. He said he suffered a loss of hearing but considers that injury slight, knowing the depth of suffering that other veterans have endured.
Geerts said his CPA work has him very busy three months of the year, but allows him to spend time annually helping veterans. This run, he said, is his first endeavor on his own.
He said he knows five veterans who have completed suicide and he wants to do what he can to ensure veterans know they are not alone, and to help prevent suicides.
"I’m doing this for people who can’t run, to let them know there is always someone who cares," he said.