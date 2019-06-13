Crash at Kimberly Road and Fairmount in Davenport

Multiple units on scene for what appears to be a two-car crash at Kimberly and Fairmount streets.
Lots of debris in the road, including what appears to be the front bumper of a white vehicle #qctimes pic.twitter.com/8QUof95gTH— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 13, 2019
Multiple units on scene for what appears to be a two-car crash at Kimberly and Fairmount streets. #qctimes pic.twitter.com/krBMLFKhMC— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) June 13, 2019
I'm on the scene of what appears to be at least a two car crash at Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. Iowa State Patrol, Davenport Police and Davenport Fire Department all on scene. @qctimes pic.twitter.com/XkyUA5WEJW— Andy Abeyta (@andy_abeyta) June 13, 2019