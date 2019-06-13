{{featured_button_text}}
Crash at Kimberly Road and Fairmount in Davenport

Multiple units on scene for what appears to be a two-car crash at Kimberly and Fairmount streets.

Multiple units on scene for what appears to be a two-car crash at Kimberly and Fairmount streets.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags