Crash in Whiteside County kills two
Crash in Whiteside County kills two

Whiteside County deputies along with the Fulton Police Department responded to a single vehicle fatal traffic crash at 9:14 a.m. Friday on U.S. 136 just west of Sand Road.

According to a release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, a black SUV traveling eastbound left the roadway, traveling through the southbound ditch. The vehicle rolled and both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by the Whiteside County Coroner. At this time, no names are being released.

