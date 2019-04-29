One person is dead this morning after a car went off the northbound lane of Illinois 92 and into a flooded ditch.
The Rock Island Fire Department was called around 9 a.m. to the highway between 18th and 31st avenues, Battalion Chief Darren LeBeau said. When they arrived, firefighters in drysuits went into the water to find the vehicle.
"We found it by the air bubbles," LeBeau said.
The vehicle was completely submerged and overturned, he said. Once they found it, they hooked chains to it and pulled it out of the water enough for the single occupant to be extricated.
The person has been pronounced dead, according to Rock Island County coroner Brian Gustafson. No other details about the person were available as of 10:55 a.m.
No other people were found, LeBeau said.
The Rock Island Police Department was also on scene, but was not able to immediately provide further details.