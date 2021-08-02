Crash with another vehicle kills motorcyclist

A Rock Falls, Ill. man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by another vehicle Saturday.

Illinois State Police responded to the call at 2:28 p.m., Saturday, to the crash at the intersection of Lowell Park Road and Pines Road in Ogle County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by Katherine E. McConnell, 30, of Rock Falls, was traveling northbound on Lowell Park Road when it failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2000 Yamaha Roadstar motorcycle driven by Terry E. Richards, 66, of Rock Falls. Richards was traveling eastbound on Pines Road when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

McConnell was transported by Polo Community Ambulance to KSB Hospital in Dixon. Richards was air lifted from the scene by REACT Helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, where he died from his injuries.

McConnell was charged with failure to yield, no valid driver’s license, and no insurance.

Assisting at the scene were the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and Slim-N-Hanks Towing.

The crash remains under investigation by the ISP Crash Reconstruction Unit and more charges may be pending.

