The Mississippi River has receded below flood stage, giving communities a chance to assess the damage wrought by floodwaters.

In Davenport, Credit Island, a frequent site of damage after major flooding, is likely to remain closed to vehicle traffic for at least another few weeks as the city assesses and fixes the road.

Floodwaters rushing over the causeway buckled the pavement on Credit Island Road. Floodwaters ripped off sections of pavement and deposited them on the other side of the roadway. Fallen trees littered the shore, some likely washed downstream.

The debris didn't deter a handful of anglers and a biker from traversing the park on a recent weekday evening. But concrete blocks prevent vehicles from driving on the crumpled pavement.

Davenport Public Works is working on a cost and timeline estimate for fixing the road, department director Nicole Gleason said. Because portions of the road are "completely washed out," fixing it will require a combination of full replacement and patching, Gleason said.

It's not quite as bad as 2019, she said, when the flood lasted much longer and climbed about a foot higher in Rock Island than in 2023.

The flood this year was almost entirely caused by the melting of unusually high snowfall in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Often, local rain exacerbates and lengthens flooding, but little to no rain fell in the region this spring, meaning the river rose and fell relatively quickly.

The city has long discussed replacing the portion of Credit Island Road that's most frequently washed out with a bridge, but that would be expensive, Gleason said. A bridge is in the city's long-term flood mitigation plans, she said, but the city would likely go for grants as they become available to try to fund it.

City approves emergency HESCO barrier purchase

On Wednesday, the City Council gave a stamp of approval for an emergency purchase of 200 HESCO barriers to replenish the city's stock that was damaged during spring flooding.

HESCO barriers are wire box-shaped baskets with a canvas lining that hook together and hold sand to keep floodwaters at bay. This year, the city used triple the number of baskets at a barrier line at River Drive and Pershing, where a breach occurred in 2019, sending floodwaters rushing into the lower downtown and causing millions of dollars in damages.

The reinforced barrier held this year but also meant the city needed to use more barriers to hold back the Mississippi.

Because of flooding along the Mississippi River and widespread regional flooding in California, HESCO barriers are in high demand, according to background materials provided to the City Council.

"It is unlikely that the barriers would have been received before potential summer flooding if the city had gone through the normal bidding process and timelines," the documents stated.

Sinkhole being evaluated

Emergency repair crews have been on site since Tuesday at River Drive and Brady Street to examine the sinkhole that formed there during the flood.

City staff and the city's contractor couldn't fully assess the collapsed road and storm sewer until the Mississippi River fell well below flood stage.

