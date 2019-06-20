Terry Langfitt of Davenport throws a net into the water as his son Adam watches, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from the cause way to Credit Island. In the background large trees and chunks of asphalt litter the road leading to the island.
The Credit Island cause way leading to the island is littered with downed trees, longs and chunks of asphalt, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three-month, record flood by the Mississippi River.
Large chunks of asphalt litter the Credit Island cause way as fisherman Terry langfitt of Davenport moves to another fishing spot, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
Terry Langfitt of Davenport throws a net into the water as his son Adam watches, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from the cause way to Credit Island. In the background large trees and chunks of asphalt litter the road leading to the island.
The Credit Island cause way leading to the island is littered with downed trees, longs and chunks of asphalt, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three-month, record flood by the Mississippi River.
Large chunks of asphalt litter the Credit Island cause way as fisherman Terry langfitt of Davenport moves to another fishing spot, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a devastating three month long record flood by the Mississippi River.
"We have just recently been able to get eyes and visual inspection on this area. We have more to come, more work to do in that regard," Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson said. "We are looking to restore access to the island as quickly as possible, but it's going to be a one- or two-month process until we have anything in regard to a temporary access."
After that time, there will be longer-term discussions about permanent solutions and other ways to keep the causeway intact, Dyson said.
In addition to Credit Island, the riverfront parks also sustained major damage. Dyson said the parks suffered "significant" turf damage, and the turf will need to be replaced. The city is working to get estimates for how much that will cost.
River Drive expected to be open fully Friday
River Drive is expected to be open fully by 2 p.m. June 21, Public Works Director and Assistant City Administrator Nicole Gleason said at the briefing Thursday.
Other parts of recovery, Gleason said, are expected to be "complex." The city has applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, which will apply to damage sustained between March 15 and June 15.
"We've been diligent tracking our costs related to the flood, but there's a lot of unknown costs still present, such as Credit Island Causeway, South Concord," she said. "There will be a lot of information coming over the course of the next several months in regards to costs, so we hope that you'll all be patient with us, and we'll share that information as we have it."
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Gleason says the city plans to apply for grants for flood recovery through mitigation and to increase future flood measures. So far, the only known costs are the city's operational costs; Gleason said they were nearing $2 million. The city is working to determine what aspects of recovery need to be bid out and what can be done in-house.
Freight House Farmer's Market to be open July 3
Riverfront Improvement Commission Steve Ahrens reminded the media on Tuesday that Red, White and Boom would be held July 3 in Modern Woodmen Park. Freight House Farmer's Market will also be open at 4 p.m. that evening.
Ahrens said the Summer Concert Series will kick off July 3 at the Freight House Farmer's Market, and will be back at the band shell July 14.
Flood task force
Mayor Frank Klipsch still plans to create a flood task force to look at the big picture of flooding across Davenport, Gleason said Tuesday. The goal of that task force is to take a look at long-term plans, especially "big-picture" items. "Operationally, we do have limitations and so we want to look at long-term what is in the best interests of Davenport citizens and all the properties that are impacted by flooding."
When asked what role the Downtown DavenportBusiness Coalition would have in the after-action analysis and lessons from the flood, Gleason said she was "sure" they would be included with a representative on the task force. "And there'll be representatives from the West End, East End. Everyone who's been impacted, we would like to represent on that task force to make sure we hear the voices of all those who have been impacted by this flood."
In addition to the task force, the Joint Working Group that includes representatives of Canadian Pacific Davenport City Council and the Riverfront Improvement Commission will meet Monday at 4 p.m. in the Police Department Community Room, 420 Harrison St., Davenport. The meeting is open to the public.