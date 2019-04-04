The crest of the Mississippi River continues to work its way down to the Quad-Cities.
The river crested at Guttenberg, Iowa, Thursday at 19.53 feet, and is expected to crest at Lock and Dam 11, Dubuque, either Friday or Saturday at about 21.1 feet, said meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
“As for the crest here we’re still looking at sometime between Sunday and Tuesday, and likely further toward Tuesday,” Gross said, adding that the crest will be between 20.4 and 21 feet.
The issue in better forecasting the crest for the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is that rain is expected Saturday night and Sunday, he said.
It is expected that the system is going to drop between 0.1 and 0.25 of an inch, but since there likely will be some thunderstorms with this system some areas may get more rainfall than that. If that rain falls in the wrong spot, it could affect when the crest will occur.
Gross said the Mississippi at Rock Island still could reach 21 feet.
However, another system coming in Thursday could cause a new rise in the Mississippi River at Rock Island after the crest, he said.
“The issue here is that Thursday’s system could drop enough water upstream so that the river may creep back up,” Gross said. That system also is bringing in some cooler weather.
If the Mississippi at Rock Island crests at 20.4 it would be the eighth highest crest on record. If it reaches 21 feet it would the sixth highest crest on record. Flood stage at Lock and Dam 15 is 15 feet. The record crest at 22.63 feet was recorded July 9, 1993.
In the meantime, temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies during the day, Gross said.
“We haven’t see that warm of a day since late October,” he said. “People should get out and enjoy it.”