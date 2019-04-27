With new snow and rainfall Friday night into Saturday in the U.S. Highway 20 corridor, the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is now expected to crest early Tuesday at 20.9 feet, and could go a bit higher given the rain expected Sunday through Wednesday.
“We’re confident of that 20.9-foot forecast,” Andy Ervin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday.
Ervin said the snow and rain fell where it was expected to fall and that allowed the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, to count that water into its predictions for the Mississippi River.
The snow that fell from Dubuque through southern Wisconsin melting quickly Saturday as the temperatures rose to the middle 30s, he said.
People should not let their guard down, Ervin said. “We’re still dealing with rising water and the potential for rain. If you’re protecting for exactly 21 feet you have a few days to go out and protect yourself further if you have that ability.”
Saturday marked the 35th day of continuous flooding on the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15.
Ervin said that the rain that is expected to fall Sunday night into Monday and then Tuesday into Wednesday will be spring-like storms with the potential for thunderstorms.
Where the thunderstorms pop up is difficult to predict, he said. The timing of the storms is what’s in question.
If the rainfall occurs south of the Quad-Cities the impact will be minimal. If it falls north of the Quad-Cities before the crest it could impact the height of the crest.
Once the river starts to fall, Ervin said that any rainfall here or north of the Quad-Cities may mean a longer duration of high water, but it will not necessarily mean a higher crest.
“It takes a big event to cause another crest on the Mississippi River,” Ervin said. “The reason we had a second crest was because of two big events back-to-back, a major snowstorm and then a big rain event. So once we get past the crest, any further rainfall may mean a long duration of high water, but it likely won’t mean a higher or another crest.”
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 crested at 20.68 feet on April 8. Flood stage there is 15 feet.
The temperatures will be below normal for the next several days. The normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the middle to upper 60s. However, the high Sunday is expected to reach into the middle 50s, while 63 is the expected high for Monday, and then expect a high of 58 on Tuesday.