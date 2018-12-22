A fire today at the Joint Manufacturing Technology Center, or JTMC, on Rock Island Arsenal has been extinguished.
A fire was reported at 9:45 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, according to a news release from Arsenal spokesman Eric Cramer. There were no injuries and the cause remains under investigation.
Rock Island officials said the fire originated in the JMTC plating area, in unused tanks, the loss of which will not affect the JMTC mission. The plating area provides metal-plating services for JMTC production.
In addition to Rock Island Arsenal firefighters, the Mutual Alarm Box Aid System units from Bettendorf, Moline, Davenport and Rock Island were called to assist.