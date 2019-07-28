The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office and Rock Island County Coroner are investigating the discovery of a body in the Mississippi River east of Andalusia Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's department was dispatched to an island within the river east of Andalusia, according to a sheriff's department release. A person boating on the river spotted a body floating near the island.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office boat, along with Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department and Andalusia Fire Department boats assisted in the recovery of the body, the release said.
There was no further information available on the incident later Sunday from the sheriff's office.