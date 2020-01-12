You are the owner of this article.
Crews respond to house fire in Bettendorf Sunday morning
Crews respond to house fire in Bettendorf Sunday morning

Firefighters respond to a report of a house fire Sunday morning in the 1600 block of Queens Drive in Bettendorf.

Firefighters and police responded to a report of a house fire about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of the 1600 block of Queens Drive, Bettendorf.

Before noon, firefighters were using fans to clear smoke from the house. Additional fire companies from the Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale were at the scene.

This story will be updated.

