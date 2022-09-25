 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island

  • Updated
  • 0

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon at 506 13th Avenue. 

Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey said the fire department was dispatched at about 11:54 a.m. to reports of smoke coming from the two story home. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Yerkey said that all occupants escaped safely and that there are currently no reported injuries. 

Surrounding homes did show minor damage to the exterior. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Moline Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Police Department and Moline Second Alarmers Association were on scene for assistance. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

This story will be updated. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News