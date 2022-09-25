Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon at 506 13th Avenue.

Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey said the fire department was dispatched at about 11:54 a.m. to reports of smoke coming from the two story home.

Yerkey said that all occupants escaped safely and that there are currently no reported injuries.

Surrounding homes did show minor damage to the exterior.

Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Moline Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Police Department and Moline Second Alarmers Association were on scene for assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.