You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Crews search for person who reportedly jumped into Mississippi River in Moline
breaking topical

Crews search for person who reportedly jumped into Mississippi River in Moline

{{featured_button_text}}
siren

Emergency crews in Moline are searching the Mississippi River behind the 1400 block of River Drive after a person reportedly jumped into the waters at about 9:30 p.m.

Search and rescue boats from several departments, including Bettendorf and the Rock Island Arsenal, are on the scene.

The person is reported to have jumped into the river from the bank area behind TGIFriday’s located at 1425 River Drive.

0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News