Crews search for person who reportedly jumped into Mississippi River in Moline

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Emergency crews in Moline are searching the Mississippi River behind the 1400 block of River Drive after a person reportedly jumped into the waters at about 9:30 p.m.
Search and rescue boats from several departments, including Bettendorf and the Rock Island Arsenal, are on the scene.
The person is reported to have jumped into the river from the bank area behind TGIFriday’s located at 1425 River Drive.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today