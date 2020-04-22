1 dead after foot chase with police in Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a foot chase with Davenport police.

According to a news release from the Davenport Police Department, the incident began at 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, when detectives from the Davenport Police Department’s Gun Investigation Unit conducted a pedestrian stop in the 4300 block of W. Locust St. as part of an on-going gun investigation.

The male subject fled the stop and a foot chase ensued. The subject ran into an apartment in the 1800 block of Emerald Drive and barricaded himself.

Moments later the person was found inside the apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Genesis East Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the subject is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0