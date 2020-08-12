1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Moline

Moline police are investigating a hit-and-run on John Deere Road that left one person dead.

Moline police said in a news release that at 12:26 a.m., Tuesday, a police officer on patrol in the 3600 block of eastbound John Deere Road found a pedestrian lying on the roadway.

Preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe that the victim was walking eastbound on John Deere Road when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, which fled the scene, police said.

The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for today. The victim’s name is not being released until the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office can notify the family.

The incident is under investigation by the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information on this traffic fatality is asked to contact the Moline Police Departments Traffic Investigations at (309) 524-2210 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app P3 Tips.

Quad-City Times​

