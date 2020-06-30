1 dead in motorcycle crash in Davenport
topical alert top story

1 dead in motorcycle crash in Davenport

{{featured_button_text}}
CRASH LOGO

Davenport police are investigating a Monday night motorcycle crash on W. River Drive.

The crash occurred at 7:09 p.m. at W. River Drive and Howell Street.

Police say a motorcycle was traveling westbound on W. River Drive at a high rate of speed when it lost control. The motorcycle left the roadway on the north side and started to tumble. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News