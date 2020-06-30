1 dead in motorcycle crash in Davenport

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police are investigating a Monday night motorcycle crash on W. River Drive.

The crash occurred at 7:09 p.m. at W. River Drive and Howell Street.

Police say a motorcycle was traveling westbound on W. River Drive at a high rate of speed when it lost control. The motorcycle left the roadway on the north side and started to tumble. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com

Quad-City Times​

