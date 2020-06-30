1 dead in motorcycle crash in Davenport

Davenport police are investigating a Monday night motorcycle crash on W. River Drive.
The crash occurred at 7:09 p.m. at W. River Drive and Howell Street.
Police say a motorcycle was traveling westbound on W. River Drive at a high rate of speed when it lost control. The motorcycle left the roadway on the north side and started to tumble. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com
Quad-City Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.