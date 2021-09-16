1 dead in motorcycle crash in Mercer County

Staff
A motorcyclist is dead after an accident in Mercer County on Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, deputies would called at 11:33 p.m., Wednesday, to 20th Avenue, just west of 340th Street for a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name off the driver is not being released at this time.
Assisting deputies on the scene were Alexis/North Henderson Fire and EMS.
