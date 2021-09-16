 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Mercer County
0 Comments
topical alert top story

1 dead in motorcycle crash in Mercer County

  • 0
CRASH LOGO

A motorcyclist is dead after an accident in Mercer County on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, deputies would called at 11:33 p.m., Wednesday, to 20th Avenue, just west of 340th Street for a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. 

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name off the driver is not being released at this time.

Assisting deputies on the scene were Alexis/North Henderson Fire and EMS.

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New AI-powered rifle system allows soldiers to shoot around corners

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News