1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Clinton

An officer-involved shooting that left one person dead in Clinton is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The incident began at 10:45 p.m., Tuesday, when a Clinton police officer attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection 4th Avenue South and 2nd Street. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Officers pursued the suspect from Clinton into Camanche. While the suspect vehicle was traveling back to Clinton from Camanche on U.S. 67 at U.S. 30, a Clinton police officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect, according to a news release from the Clinton Police Department.

The suspect was transported to Mercy One in Clinton where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

The Clinton Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Camanche Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Clinton County Emergency Management and the Clinton Fire Department.

The case remains under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

